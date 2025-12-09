Great British Railways unveils new ‘striking’ branding under nationalisation plans
The train design will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators
Trains across the UK are set to receive a distinctive red, white, and blue paint scheme, inspired by the Union flag, as part of the government’s ongoing rail nationalisation efforts.
The state-owned Great British Railways (GBR) unveiled its new branding, confirming it will be rolled out across trains, websites, and stations from next spring.
Described by the Department for Transport as a “striking and memorable design”, the livery was developed internally to maximise value for money.
This move will see a significant aesthetic change, as the seven major train operators already brought under state control have, until now, retained their previous operators’ branding.
It also marks a stark departure from the iconic “rail blue” colour scheme that characterised publicly owned British Rail’s trains from the mid-1960s through to the 1980s.
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.
“This isn’t just a paint job; it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.
“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”
The branding will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators from next spring.
The news comes as rail fares will be frozen for the first time in 30 years. This unprecedented decision is projected to save millions of passengers hundreds of pounds, with commuters on pricier routes potentially saving over £300 annually on season tickets, peak, and off-peak returns between major cities.
Ministers indicated the changes are integral to plans for a publicly owned Great British Railways, aiming to deliver better value.
This includes modernising ticketing with tap-in, tap-out and digital options, alongside investing in superfast wifi.
The announcement applies to England and services run by English train operating companies.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments