Rail fares in England to be frozen for the first time in 30 years
- Rail fares in England are to be frozen for the first time in 30 years, a government decision confirmed to save millions of passengers money.
- Commuters on more expensive routes could save over £300 annually on season tickets and other regulated fares, such as peak and off-peak returns.
- The freeze is part of wider plans for a publicly owned Great British Railways, which aims to deliver better value through modernised ticketing and improved services.
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated the freeze would ease pressure on household finances, while Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander highlighted the significant savings for commuters.
- The move has been widely welcomed by rail unions and passenger groups, who see it as a positive step towards more affordable and accessible public transport.