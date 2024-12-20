Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Flights to Nice, France, will sell at bargain prices for US travellers in 2025, according to new research.

A round-up by Skyscanner of the best value destinations analysed the percentage price drop for economy class return flights booked between 1 January and 30 June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Topping the table, airfares to Nice in the south of France dropped by 27 per cent. The sunny French city was also praised as a great value destination for its affordable dining options and free or low-cost attractions.

Taking second place, Castries, St Lucia saw flight fares drop by 25 per cent, followed by Bridgetown, Barbados, with a 24 per cent decrease between 2023 and 2024.

In Morocco’s Rabat and Fargo in North Dakota flight prices fell by 24 per cent.

Elsewhere in Europe, Amsterdam was rated as the ninth-best value destination for US travellers with its combination of on-foot exploration and trendy cafes.

Skyscanner said that cost is still a top factor in determining a getaway destination, including the price of flights (51 per cent), food and drink (34 per cent) and hotels (50 per cent).

According to the price comparison site, US travellers plan to spend more on holidays in 2025, with 29 per cent budgeting more for flights and 24 per cent planning to save for accommodation.

Naomi Hahn, VP of strategy at Skyscanner, said: “Skyscanner’s Travel Trends report reveals that 2025 will be the year of collective travel experiences. Now, more than ever, travellers are increasingly seeking travel experiences that foster community and collective discovery. We’re seeing a range of experiences and interests from sport to astrology, as well as art and culture, that are bringing people together for a shared adventure.

“The cost of living, though, remains top of mind and our money-saving tools continue to rise in popularity. Our ‘Everywhere’ search, showing prices from the lowest to highest from airports to global destinations, is still one of the top search destinations for travellers globally this year.”

Skyscanner’s best value destinations for US travellers 2025

Nice, France – 27 per cent price drop Castries, St Lucia – 25 per cent price drop Bridgetown, Barbados – 24 per cent price drop Rabat, Morocco – 24 per cent price drop Fargo, North Dakota, US – 24 per cent price drop San Jose, California, US – 23 per cent price drop Charlotte, North Carolina, US – 22 per cent price drop Salt Lake City, Utah, US – 19 per cent price drop Amsterdam, Netherlands – 19 per cent price drop Barranquilla, Colombia – 19 per cent price drop

