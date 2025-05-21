Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean’s latest Icon class cruise ship has begun sea trials as it prepares to launch this summer.

The brand’s newest vessel, Star of the Seas, is due to start hosting passengers from August 2025 on Caribbean sailings.

The 5,610-capacity ship has touched water for the first time after it entered the sea trials phase of its construction in Turku, Finland.

Over 11 days, more than 2,000 experts are testing everything from how the ship moves through the open water to engine performance and how it copes under pressure.

The Royal Caribbean ship is being tested at speeds of up to 25 knots before entering the final phase of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku.

Star of the Seas’ maiden voyage is scheduled for 31 August around the western Caribbean for a week, departing from Port Canaveral, Florida. Cruise fares start at £1,289 per person.

There are also shorter showcase sailings beforehand, including a three-night round-trip from Port Canaveral on 20 August that visits Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, in the Bahamas, with fares starting from £796 per person.

The vessel is the sister ship to Icon of the Seas, currently the world’s largest cruise ship.

With a gross tonnage of 248,633, Star of the Seas will be the same size as Icon.

Passengers will find similar features to Icon of the Seas, such as an ice-rink, rock climbing wall, giant waterparks and slides on board, as well as 40 bars and restaurants to choose from. These include the Surfside neighbourhood, which features pools and arcades for the kids and bars for the adults.

The ship is welcoming three new foodstands to its AquaDome Market, serving smoky pulled pork and beef brisket, Southeast Asian regional favourites such as pad thai and panang curry and South American staples including empanadas and arepas.

There will also be a refreshed speciality Lincoln Park Supper Club on board, serving intimate meals with live entertainment on a 1930s Chicago-inspired theme.

In the evening, passengers can enjoy the acrobatic Torque show in the AquaDome and watch the Back to the Future Musical in the Royal Theatre.

You may even meet Star’s on-board chief dog officer (CDO), Sailor, who lives on the ship.

A third Icon class ship, Legend of the Seas, is also being constructed ahead of a launch in 2026.

