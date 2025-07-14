Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean is getting closer to welcoming passengers onto its newest cruise ship, Star of The Seas, after it was officially welcomed into the fleet last week.

The latest Icon class ship was handed over to the cruise line after almost two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland.

Construction started in February 2023 and the ship completed sea trails in May 2025.

A ceremony was held at the shipyard last week with more than 1,250 crew members and partners to honour the team of engineers, designers and architects who built the ship and helped install key features such as the 327-ton glass-and-steel AquaDome and six record-breaking waterslides.

open image in gallery A handover ceremony was held in the ship's new AquaDome with Royal Caribbean president and chief executive Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean group president and chief executive Jason Liberty, Meyer Turku chief executive Casimir Lindholm and executive chairman Jaakko Eskola ( sbw-photo )

Star of the Seas will now make its way from Turku to Cadiz, Spain, where Royal Caribbean will add the finishing touches before its August debut in Port Canaveral, Florida, when new godmother Diana Ross will christen it.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas is almost ready to welcome guests ( sbw-photo )

With a gross tonnage of 248,633, Star of the Seas will be the same size as its sister ship, Icon of the Seas, making them the joint largest cruise ships in the world.

The vessel will have similar features to Icon of the Seas, such as an ice rink, rock climbing wall, and the surfside neighbourhood, plus giant waterparks and slides on board.

open image in gallery Star of the Seas will feature six record-breaking waterslides ( sbw-photo )

There are unique elements being introduced to Star of the Seas, including three new foodstands in its AquaDome Market, serving smoky pulled pork and beef brisket, Southeast Asian regional favourites such as pad thai and panang curry and South American staples including empañadas and arepas.

The brand’s speciality Lincoln Park Supper Club is also being refreshed, serving intimate meals with live entertainment in a 1930s Chicago-inspired setting.

open image in gallery The finishing touches have been applied to the new ship's waterpark ( sbw-photo )

Michael Bayley, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome Star of the Seas to the Royal Caribbean family as we continue to revolutionise how families and adventurers vacation.

“It’s a true team effort with so many talented individuals coming together to make the new Icon Class vacation a reality, and we’re excited to debut this incredible achievement with a star-studded celebration this August.”

