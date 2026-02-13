Historic Route 66 is getting a new starting point - here is where it begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Get your kicks on Navy Pier.

The City of Chicago has officially designated Navy Pier, the iconic six-block lakefront destination with rides, restaurants and attractions, as the starting point of historic Route 66 in honor of the highway’s 100th anniversary.

This moves the starting point from its longtime downtown location at Jackson Boulevard and Michigan Avenue to the city’s scenic lakefront. The change transforms Route 66 into a true coast-to-coast, pier-to-pier journey, stretching from the shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago all the way to Santa Monica Pier on the Pacific Coast.

"This move symbolizes how Route 66 continues to evolve while honoring its roots," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement in a news release, adding that the route “represents the ultimate American journey."

Marilynn Gardner, CEO of Navy Pier, added in a statement, "Route 66 has long represented connection and possibility, and we're proud that its journey now begins at Navy Pier. As Chicago's front porch and a gateway to the city, Navy Pier is a fitting starting point to honor 100 years of American history, culture, and travel."

open image in gallery The starting point of famous Route 66 will be relocated from downtown Chicago to the city's famous tourist attraction, Navy Pier, on March 25 ( Getty Images )

Chicago will mark Navy Pier’s designation as the starting point of Route 66 with a new sign, unveiled during a dedication ceremony on March 25, timed to coincide with the annual Toast to Harry Caray at Harry Caray’s Tavern on the Pier.

The Toast to Harry Caray is a beloved Chicago tradition honoring the late Cubs sportscaster Harry Caray. Around Opening Day, fans, especially those who grew up watching him call games, come together to raise a drink in tribute to his lasting legacy.

Drawing nearly 9 million visitors each year, Navy Pier has been a Chicago favorite since it opened in 1916. Since celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016, the Pier has added highlights such as the Centennial Wheel, new pavilions, the Hilton hotel Sable, more dining and shopping options, and attractions such as Flyover Chicago while continuing to host free cultural programming year-round.

Established in 1926, Route 66 spans 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica and has become an iconic symbol of American freedom, adventure and innovation, earning the nickname “The Mother Road,” according to a news release.

open image in gallery Route 66 originally ended downtown Los Angeles, but was moved to Santa Monica Pier in 2009 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The starting and ending points of Route 66 have shifted over time. In Chicago, the eastern terminus has traditionally been identified near the downtown core, most notably at Jackson Boulevard and Adams Street at Michigan Avenue.

From there, the route followed Jackson Boulevard to Ogden Avenue, heading southwest out of the city and passing through nearby suburbs such as Cicero, Berwyn and Joliet before continuing west.

On the West Coast, Route 66 originally ended in downtown Los Angeles. In 2009, the Santa Monica Pier was designated as the route’s “official” western endpoint with an “End of the Trail” sign, which was a tourism-oriented recognition rather than a historic rerouting.