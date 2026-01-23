The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Actor Jerry O’Connell had no idea his vintage 1979 Cadillac had vanished – until Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies returned it earlier this month.

The Scream 2 star’s missing ride was recovered during a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Highway, long before O’Connell even realized it had been stolen, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told NBC4.

Behind the wheel was an unnamed homeless man who was pulled over for speeding by the Lost Hills sheriff’s department on January 13.

The man failed to provide deputies with a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance, authorities said. He claimed the car belonged to a family member, police said, but he could not provide additional details.

Authorities discovered that the car was registered to O’Connell and determined that it had been stolen from his Calabasas home in the west San Fernando Valley while O’Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, were out of town.

open image in gallery Actor Jerry O’Connell had no idea his vintage 1979 Cadillac had vanished – until Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies returned it earlier this month ( Getty Images )

The classic car has since been returned to O’Connell.

“Very grateful for @lasd_lhs. All this while Gavin Newsom was at DAVOS. JK,” the 51-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I left my keys in [the] center console. MY BAD. This one is on me. Again, THANK YOU LOST HILLS SHERIFFS!!!”