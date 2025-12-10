Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scenic new long-distance walking trail has launched in the North Pennines National Landscape.

The “Roof of England” walk – so-named to reflect its lofty upland location – covers 188 miles of Cumbria, Northumberland and County Durham, plus a short section in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Tackling the circular route in its entirety would take around a fortnight, but can be approached in four stints of three to four days each, which are accessible by public transport.

Individual legs of the trail can also be enjoyed as day or half-day treks.

Described by creators as “challenging”, the route crosses a range of terrain, from high moorland paths to peaceful riverside trails, and includes some of the country’s highest footpaths.

Highlights include the spectacular Low Force, Cauldron Snout and High Force waterfalls, the latter of which is the largest in England.

Walkers on the Northumberland section can experience the dramatic river gorge at Allen Banks, pass the lead mining site at Dukesfield Arches and discover the history of Blanchland Abbey.

Hikers can also reach the highest point of the North Pennines at Cross Fell, with the Cumbrian sections taking in the jaw-dropping High Cup Nick and High Cup Gill: a beautiful U-shaped valley carved out of ancient ice.

The route encompasses rare and important habitats, such as blanket bog, species-rich hay meadows, ancient woodland and upland rivers and streams.

The region is also a haven for bird and wildlife watchers, with great numbers of wading bird species on the high moors in spring and summer, including golden plover, curlew and lapwings.

Chris Woodley-Stewart, director of the North Pennines National Landscape team, said it had worked with partners in the visitor economy and access teams in the local authorities to develop the Roof of England Walk.

“Since the very first Roof of England walking festivals in the 1990s, we have encouraged walkers to explore the high uplands of the North Pennines,” he said.

“The name captures the sense of elevation and space offered by a walk through this very special landscape.”

More information can be found on the Roof of England website.

Read more: I found the most beautiful walking route in England while searching for Constable’s Suffolk