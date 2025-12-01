The best bird-watching holidays for 2026 in UK and abroad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a fast-paced screen-saturated world, could setting your phone aside and picking up some binoculars to appreciate nature be the perfect way to slow down? New research by excursion booking platform GetYourGuide certainly seems to suggest so.

A survey of 1,000 UK travellers conducted via Toluna found that 55 per cent are keen to try birdwatching on their next trip, while nearly half (47 per cent) now see the pastime as “cool again”.

GetYourGuide’s findings also showed that British Millennials are leading this trend, with 85 per cent saying they’d be interested in birdwatching while on holiday.

“In 2026, birdwatching will soar into the mainstream, propelled by the winds of popular culture,” says Jean-Gabriel Duveau, vice president of brand at GetYourGuide.

“With stars like Ariana Grande recently revealing her passion for birdwatching and the rise of #birdtok captivating social media, this once-niche hobby is set to become a headline travel trend.

open image in gallery A starling murmuration in Suffolk ( PA )

“At GetYourGuide, we predict that what was once a quiet pastime will step into the spotlight, driving a new wave of travel bookings.”

The role of social media in increasing birdwatching’s appeal to a younger audience is something Dan Free, general manager and tour guide at Wildlife Worldwide, has also picked up on.

“Traditionally, birdwatching has been seen as a middle aged man’s pastime, but more people are certainly starting to realise the benefits,” reflects the tour guide. “There’s definitely been a shift in more younger people getting involved, which I think has been driven by social media.

“There’s a few people on Instagram spreading awareness about it and popular programmes like Springwatch have really helped capture the imagination of a younger audience.

“You could also attribute the Covid pandemic to its rise in popularity. When everyone was stuck at home, I think a lot of people start paying more interest in the wildlife around them.”

open image in gallery Great spotted woodpecker looking into a hollow tree ( PA )

A passionate birder since childhood, Free says the main attraction of birdwatching is the opportunity it offers to pause and immerse oneself in nature.

“I find it really therapeutic. It’s probably escapism more than anything,” says Free. “It’s a great opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of normal life and get away from a screen, and go into a place that is a lot more tranquil where you just feel yourself relax a little bit and unwind into that environment.

“Once you get the bug, it’s quite addictive. You want to see the different species and see the different range of behaviour.”

For newbies pondering how to get started, Free recommends visiting your local nature reserves or wetlands.

“A lot of the nature reserves, such as RSPB Minsmere and the Somerset Levels, have hides based onsite which are really good,” says Free. “You want to go somewhere where you can sit and have an opportunity to get a book out and identify the different species and get to grips with them.”

open image in gallery Woman with binoculars looking out in a bird watching tower in Spain ( PA )

He adds that signing up for a dedicated birdwatching tour with a guide and a small group is an excellent way to learn birdwatching and connect with like-minded people.

“The benefits of having a guide is that they will know where to go for the different species,” explains Free. “They will be able to tell you what you’re looking for and how to distinguish between different varieties, and will do it with passion.

“Tour guides cater for any ability and you will be there with a bunch of like-minded people who are all learning as well, and it’s just a really nice social environment.”

Then if you enjoy that, maybe consider branching out to other birdwatching spots in Europe and beyond.

“I would recommend doing one or two trips in the UK first to see if you like the birding side of things, and if you find that enjoyable then the world is your oyster,” says Free.

GetYourGuide’s research found that many international bird watching experiences on its platform have seen a surge in popularity this year.

“Destinations known for birdwatching have experienced some of the highest increases in searches on our platform in 2025,” says Duveau. “These include places like Oman’s Daymaniyat Islands, Vietnam’s Cat Ba National Park and Thailand’s Doi Inthanon, where travellers can see birds as they hike and kayak.”

open image in gallery Chinese pond heron in the fields of Thailand ( PA )

One of the biggest perks of birdwatching is that all you really need to get started is a pair of binoculars.

“They can start from £50/£60 and go all the way up to several thousand, but you want to get a pair that works for you really,” says Free. “My advice would be to always try them before you buy them.”

He also recommends apps like Merlin Bird ID for beginners.

“It’s free to download and you can literally hit the button on Merlin and it will start recording whatever you’re listening to and will match it to whatever species it is,” explains Free. “So you’ll see a visual picture of the species, and it will tell you if you’re listening to a song thrush or a robin, for example.”

With countless feathery friends and spectacular murmurations to marvel at around the globe, here are some suggestions for your next birdwatching trip…

Somerset

open image in gallery Marsh harrier in Somerset Levels ( PA )

The UK is bursting with many incredible birdwatching spots, and the Somerset Levels ranks among the very best. In winter, the area comes alive with impressive numbers of birds, from waterfowl, large flocks of lapwing and golden plovers grazing on the wet grasslands, to the mesmerising murmurations of starlings.

Two of the most celebrated sites for these spectacular displays here are RSPB Ham Wall and Shapwick Heath NNR in the Avalon Marshes. This January there is an opportunity to explore these areas in a small guided group led by the charismatic BBC naturalist Mike Dilger.

This three-night trip – which includes half-board accommodation – costs £795 per person based on two sharing, and can be booked on Wildlife Worldwide.

Iceland

open image in gallery Puffin Watching Boat Tour in Reykjavik, Iceland ( PA )

Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland is also famous for its rich birdlife.

A guided tour is an excellent way to explore everything this remarkable island has to offer. One of GetYourGuide’s most popular options is the Puffin and Volcano Tour on Westman Island.

This unforgettable full-day tour includes pickup and drop-off in Reykjavik, ferry tickets to Vestmannaeyjar (Westman Islands), and a visit to the world’s largest puffin colony in Elephant Rock as well as the historic Eldfell Volcano.

Einar Freyr Farestveit from Arctic Adventures highlights that May through August are the best months to spot puffins, and prices for this tour start from £202 per person.

Tasmania

open image in gallery Craig Webb holding a bird at the Raptor and Wildlife Refuge of Tasmania Inc ( PA )

If you are planning a trip down under, consider adding Bruny Island to your itinerary.

An avian haven for the endangered Forty-spotted pardalote and the swift parrot, Bruny Island is designated as an Important Bird Area and is a home to all 12 of Tasmania’s endemic birds.

March is a particularly great time to visit as the biennial Bruny Island Bird Festival is scheduled to take place between March 20–22.

For those looking for a more intimate experience, there is a bird and raptor observation private day tour which includes exclusive private tours of the Inala Nature Reserve and Raptor Refuge.

Raptor Refuge is Tasmania’s premier raptor rehabilitation centre and here visitors can meet some of the island’s most powerful eagles, hawks, falcons, and owls up close. This unique tour – which includes travel and lunch – costs £606 per person based on four guests.