Where to wine, dine and hike along Britain’s original national trail

From pilgrims to hikers, thousands have traversed Britain's countryside paths over the centuries - but only in 1965, was the first official national trail inaugurated.

The idea was first proposed by journalist Tom Stephenson who said a "long green trail" which could form "the backbone of England", in an article in the Daily Herald. It took 30 years of battling with landowners for his dream to become a reality.

The Pennine Way is a 268-mile (431 km) trail stretching from Edale in Derbyshire to Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders, whose path winds through three national parks: the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, and Northumberland.

The trail - inspired by America's Appalachian Trail - crosses forests, moorlands, and ancient Roman remnants along Hadrian’s Wall, with a total ascent exceeding the height of Mount Everest.

Beyond its recreational significance, it marked a watershed moment in Britain’s access rights movement, opening up wild areas to all citizens and paving the way for more national trails.

open image in gallery Take a hike along the Pennine Way near Malham, Yorkshire Dales National Park ( Alamy/PA )

In honour of this April’s 60th anniversary, hundreds of travellers are expected to visit the north of England – either to hike part of the iconic path or simply enjoy the natural surroundings.

These are some of the best ways to commemorate one of the world’s most important rambling routes.

Hike a scenic section

Rather than tackle the full thing, sample a stand-out section on a new four-night guided walking holiday.

From a base in Appleby-in-Westmorland at one of the trailheads, venture out each day to explore an area lying between the Pennines and the Lake District Fells.

Follow a disused railway line passing over grand viaducts, admire the deep glacial gorge of High Cup Nick, and marvel at the stone structures of Nine Standards Rigg.

Stroll along the River Eden, explore market town Appleby and visit Rutter Mill, an historic water-powered corn mill and waterfall.

open image in gallery High Cup Nick ( Alamy/PA )

How: The four-night Enchanting Eden Valley tour starts from £649 per person, including half-board accommodation and guide. Departs July 7, August 18 and September 15, 2025. Visit rambleworldwide.co.uk.

Dine on fine fare

Inns served as a literal lifeline for medieval travellers passing through Northumberland. Many provided shelter for pilgrims moving between the treacherous border region between England and Scotland.

One of the oldest buildings still standing is in the honey-bricked village of Blanchland, overlooking the moorlands.

Dating back to the 12th century, The Lord Crewe Arms has since been remodelled as one of the region’s top culinary boutique hotels with a choice of dining rooms and cosy nooks for sipping locally brewed pints.

open image in gallery The Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland ( Alamy/PA )

As part of a new monthly Taste of the North East series, guest chefs from the region will treat 16 diners to a menu of seasonal delights, with 75 per cent of all profits donated to charity.

On April 28, Damian Broom, executive chef at Seaham Hall, will be helming the kitchen.

How: Tickets from £75 per person, including a welcome glass of sparkling wine and coffee. Wine pairings extra. Doubles at the Lord Crewe Arms from £160 per night, including breakfast. Visit lordcrewearmsblanchland.co.uk.

Enjoy the route on four wheels

Not everyone has the stamina to hike – but that doesn’t mean missing out on the scenery.

“While the 268-mile stretch is primarily a walking route, road trippers can choose to take the easterly A1 passing through Leeds, Durham and Newcastle upon Tyne, or the westerly M6 through Manchester and the Lake District,” recommends Max Schmidt, head of CamperDays.

“Picking up a four-person roadsurfer Surfer Suite from Manchester over dates 26 April – 3 May will cost £723 total, while a four-person Bunk Campers Mystery 2 from London will cost £565. For something a little more luxurious, picking up the four-person McRent Comfort Luxury from Manchester over the same dates would cost £1,055 total.”

How: Visit camperdays.co.uk.

Witness local wildlife

Some of the biggest beneficiaries of protected areas are undoubtedly the wild species that inhabit them.

Thanks to conservation efforts, Britain’s wildlife manages to thrive in national parks. The reservoirs and woodlands of the Pennine Way are home to multiple bird species and Britain’s only mountain hare.

open image in gallery A mountain hare ( Alamy/PA )

Focusing on the Peak District, wildlife specialist Naturetrek offers a dedicated birding day trip led by naturalist Matthew Capper, with a chance to see moorland birds like the ring ouzel, curlew, whinchat and wheatear.

Visit a blanket bog to see important populations of golden plover and dunlin, and head to woodlands for pied flycatcher and redstart.

How: Dark Peak day trips from £60pp. May departures are currently full but get in touch for future dates. Visit naturetrek.co.uk.

Sip beautifully blended botanicals

A strenuous hike deserves a decent liquid reward. Along with fine food and beers, world-class gins are produced in this part of the world – providing an opportunity to sample nature’s delights in a different way.

open image in gallery Hepple Distillery ( Hepple/PA )

Part of Northumberland National Park’s Hepple Estate, which has moved away from sheep, commodity timber and traditional game shooting towards rewilding, the Hepple Gin Distillery is set within one of Britain’s most biodiverse landscapes. Learn about conservation efforts and sustainable techniques used to harvest botanicals including hawthorn, Douglas fir, lovage, bog myrtle and blackcurrant leaves.

A private tour can be arranged for guests staying at the historic Kirkstyle Inn in Slaggyford, an ideal base for walkers on the trail.

How: Hepple Distillery Tours from £55 per person. Visit hepplespirits.com.

Rooms at The Kirkstyle Inn are available from £170 B&B per night. Visit theksi.co.uk.