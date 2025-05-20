Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reclining a plane seat can lead to ferocious air rage.

This makes the advice here on the etiquette around this seemingly innocent manoeuvre all the more important.

It comes courtesy of Diane Gottsman, author and founder of the Protocol School of Texas, who leans into the debate around leaning back with definitive advice.

She admits that she herself is not a recliner.

open image in gallery Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman reveals her top tips for reclining your plane seat without upsetting fellow passengers ( Getty Images )

She tells The Independent: "Personally, I don't recline my seat and I'm not uncomfortable because I am not very tall.

"It does not take a great deal for me to feel comfortable."

But Diane understands why many passengers need to reangle themselves and has this key "must" for them.

She reveals: "I do understand wanting to be comfortable in your seat. However, when someone reclines their seat, they should at least look backwards to make sure they are not cramping someone's longer legs.

"Be respectful of fellow passengers. Airplanes are generally very tight on space and it's polite to recline with courtesy."

Diane suggests that to further reduce the risk of "recline rage", you could also tell the person behind: "I'm going to lean back a bit and want to let you know."

open image in gallery Before reclining, ‘at least look backwards’, says etiquette expert Diane ( Diane Gottsman )

But she stresses that you should "be prepared for a negative reaction and a definite eye roll".

"If the space looks tight and you're on a short flight, use your best judgment," continues Diane. "If it's an overnight flight, it's certainly a different consideration, where a reclined seat is an expectation."

But regardless of the length of flight or the time of day, Diane underscores that you should not recline during drink or meal service "for obvious reasons".

She adds: "Remember, the seat is not your personal property and is not your living-room recliner. Just because you can recline, doesn't mean you should."

Is it okay to object to someone's request to recline?

"You can certainly say, if someone asks, 'I would prefer you not recline,’” says Diane.

But she stresses that “it's important to think about how the other person is going to react” and there’s never a guarantee it’ll be in a calm manner.

For more from Diane visit www.protocolschooloftexas.com.