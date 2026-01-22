Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long vacations are going out of fashion, with travelers increasingly replacing them with multiple long weekends, according to a study.

Americans have traditionally maximized limited paid time off (PTO) by planning vacations around federal holidays such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and Presidents’ Day.

But the study, by online travel agent Trip.com, suggests this behavior is broadening, with research revealing a 34 percent year-on-year increase in bookings globally for short trips of four days or less.

According to Trip.com, those aged 25 to 49 years old are behind a worldwide trend for purposeful long-weekend getaways, accounting for more than half of the bookings.

open image in gallery An online travel agent reported a 34 percent year-on-year increase in bookings globally for short trips of four days or less ( Valerii Apetroaiei - stock.adobe )

Trip.com said: “Long weekends are no longer about resting at home, but squeezing in meaningful getaways.”

The research pointed to a thriving entertainment tourism sector as one of the pillars of the movement, with global audiences flying in and out of destinations to watch their favorite artists live, from Blackpink in Hong Kong to Seventeen in Singapore.

A boom in mini escapes has also been reported by Airbnb, which highlighted Gen Z as the driving force behind one to two-day international getaways selling faster than extended vacations in the past two year.

Inspired by viral day-trip TikTok videos, young travelers are crossing continents for "high-energy, culture-rich escapes," Airbnb said.

The rental platform stated: “This group maximizes PTO by choosing vibrant cities filled with music, dance, historic sites, and authentic cuisine — swapping relaxing beach towns for lively urban experiences.”

open image in gallery A boom in mini escapes has been reported by Airbnb, which highlighted Gen Z as the driving force behind one to two-day international getaways surging ( Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com )

Trending cities include Buenos Aires, Argentina, which has creative neighborhoods and late-night tango clubs; João Pessoa, Brazil, for its street music, colonial architecture and beach parties; and Ko Samui in Thailand, where travelers enjoy bustling night markets.

Another draw for a quick cross-border getaway is Mexico City, according to Airbnb, which notes that it has “secret gardens and vibrant street art.”

Airbnb added that travelers’ preferences are also shifting toward restorative wilderness trips, with searches for stays “near a national park” up 35 percent in the U.S. in 2026.