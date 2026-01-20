Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Atari has unveiled designs for its long-awaited video-game-themed hotel, billed as a “glowing monolith” and an “entertainment destination.”

In 2020, the gaming giant announced plans to build hotels in eight cities: Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Phoenix.

However, only the Phoenix development is moving forward, with construction slated to begin on a site at 840 N. Central Ave in late 2026.

open image in gallery Atari is moving forward with plans to build a video-game-themed hotel in Phoenix, Arizona, and has unveiled the designs ( Atari )

Räkkhaus, the international architecture firm behind the build, explained in a statement that Atari Hotel “is conceived as a glowing monolith of light and motion, rising from Downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District like a digital beacon and a symbol of a new era for the city.”

The design is inspired by the “visual language of Tron and Blade Runner, with energy, color, and architecture of those imagined futures,” according to Räkkhaus.

The façade will feature patterning that echoes pixel grids, while inside, guests will discover lights that mimic arcade circuitry and “more than 90,000 square feet of experience-driven spaces.”

open image in gallery The interior of Atari Hotel will feature lights that mimic arcade circuitry ( Atari )

Räkkhaus continued: “[There will be] a 20,000-square-foot, 2,000-person concert and event center, an esports venue with a 10,000-square-foot sports book, and multiple immersive environments that merge gaming, music, and nightlife.

“Additional amenities include several restaurants, retail spaces, and an oversized pool designed for high-energy parties and gatherings.”

Guests can also expect subtle references to classic games such as Atari’s Asteroids and Pong, and Nintendo’s Tetris, and the hotel room count carries meaning: 19 suites and 72 rooms, symbolizing 1972, the year Atari was founded.

open image in gallery Amenities include several restaurants, retail spaces, and an oversized pool ( Atari )

Of these rooms, the top option will be the 4,000-square-foot Baller Suite, with a private pool, spa, and sun deck that’s “built to host world-class artists, athletes, and cultural icons.”

Zac Cohen, creative director at Räkkhaus, said: “Our goal was to fuse architecture with interaction — not themed design, but pure spatial innovation.

“A tower defined by motion, responsive surfaces, and a frame that glows with its own internal logic. This is placemaking at a new scale, a building that will be truly unique in the world. Phoenix is embracing bold ideas, and this project was built to push the edge of what that can be.”