Atari reboots a retro games console that first launched in 1979

Two former rivals of the eighties gaming world have now come together in an unimaginable console collab, which reimagines the first Intellivision console.

Back in the 1980s, dubbed the “First Console War” by Atari, Mattel’s Intellivision and Atari’s 2600 consoles competed for living rooms worldwide. While Intellivision was home to realistic sports and strategy games, Atari was known for arcade games played with a joystick.

Now, to honour the 45th anniversary of Mattel’s Intellivision, Atari, who acquired the Intellivision brand in May 2024, has created the Intellivision Sprint – a modern spin on the eighties console that first launched in 1979.

The new gaming machine comes with 45 built-in games including old favourites – think Astrosmash and Boulder Dash, and overlays that slot into the controllers to give you game specific controls.

So, listen up retro gaming lovers, here’s all you need to know about the Intellivision Sprint, including how to pre-order.

Intellivision sprint In a black, gold and wood finish, Atari has joyfully retained the retro look and feel of the original Intellivision with this new design. It comes with 45 built-in games from Boulder Dash and Shark! Shark!, to Armour Battle and Frog Bog. Plus, there are two overlays for each game, which feature new colourful graphic designs. For today’s gamers, Intellivision Sprint can connect to TVs and monitors with HDMI. Classic disc controllers are replaced with wireless controllers, which are rechargeable by docking into the console. Those after the old-school experience, however, can use the USB-A port to connect the original Intellivision II and II controllers (with an adapter). It can also be used to play additional games, which are sold separately. Atari’s Intellivision Sprint will be released on 23 December. It is now available to pre-order for £99.99 on Amazon or £119.99 directly from Atari. £99 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

For more inspiration, this is the one game you need to play this year, according to a gaming writer