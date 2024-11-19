Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two tourists are being treated in Thailand for suspected severe alcohol poisoning after consuming tainted drinks in neighboring Laos, Australian media has reported on Tuesday.

The two teenage girls have been named in Australia as Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, both 19 and from Melbourne.

They were on a backpacking gap year in Laos when they became ill in the tourist town of Vang Vieng, The Age newspaper in the women’s hometown of Melbourne reported.

Early reports suggest the two friends are on life support.

It was not clear what the two drank, but methanol is sometimes used as a cheap alternative to ethanol as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Reports suggest other tourists were also poisoned in the same incident.

Australia‘s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that it was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand but could not provide further information for privacy reasons.

“Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time,” the office said.

open image in gallery People walks outside Pha That Luang T temple in Vientiane, Laos ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Ms Jones’ family describing her as their ‘angel’.

‘Our beautiful Bianca was on a dream getaway with her best friend Holly,’ they told the Herald Sun.

‘They were filled with joy and had such incredible adventures ahead of them, travelling through Asia.

‘We are here by Bianca’s bedside praying for her.’

The Nana Backpacker Hostel where the two had stayed did not answer its phone.

But a worker there confirmed to The Age that the pair checked in on November 9 and went out on the evening of Nov. 11 with a group of young people. The worker, who was not identified, said the women returned in the early hours of the morning.

An alarm was raised when the women failed to check out as planned on Nov. 13. When they were found by staff, the two said they were ill and the hostel sought medical help for them.

They were then transported to Thailand and are being treated at hospitals in Bangkok and Udon Thani, the newspaper reported. Their parents have flown in to be with them.