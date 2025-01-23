Tourists urged to return to LA to support wildfire recovery: 'We're counting on you’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California’s tourism board has told tourists “we’re counting on you” in an appeal for visitors following devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

More than two weeks after the fires broke out, Visit California urged tourists to visit the city’s iconic sites, including the Hollywood sign, which “remain intact and accessible to visitors”.

Caroline Beteta, Visit California president and CEO, said: “When the going gets tough, Californians rally together. Now we’re counting on you.”

Figures from CA Fire say that ongoing wildfires have so far burned 40,462 acres and claimed the lives of 28 people.

Ms Beteta thanked first responders for “working tirelessly” and locals for volunteering their time to help evacuees.

She added: “Los Angeles has always been a beacon to the world – a place where dreams are born and stories unfold from the silver screen to iconic landmarks. Now this resilient city needs your help in its recovery story. One of the best ways to support the comeback of Los Angeles is to plan a trip.”

Although over 98 per cent of LA County was spared from the burn area, the Hughes fire continues to rage across more than 10,000 acres near Castaic Lake, Santa Clarita, with over 50,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.

The new fire is burning just north of the two massive blazes – the Palisades and Eaton fires – that devastated neighbourhoods in the LA area earlier this month.

According to Visit California, the tourism economy is now vital to keep doors open in impacted communities and support the livelihoods of residents.

“Los Angeles is the beating heart of California tourism. The city, along with its iconic sites and experiences – the Hollywood Sign, Universal Studios Hollywood, the Santa Monica Pier, Getty and Getty Villa, Griffith Observatory and many more – remain intact and accessible to visitors from around the world,” said Ms Beteta.

“Los Angeles depends on its normally thriving tourism economy. Plan a trip and help the local businesses and residents that need tourism now more than ever.”

