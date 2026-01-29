European airline becomes the latest to launch free wifi on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A European airline has announced it will offer free wifi in its cabins for the first time.

Dutch flag carrier KLM is rolling out the complimentary service in phases across most of its fleet for use on short haul routes.

The service will be extended to all A321neo and Embraer 195-E2 aircraft. Some of its B737-800 models will also be equipped.

The airline’s European fleet does not feature in-seat entertainment screens, so by offering complimentary wifi, KLM says the service will enhance its passenger experience.

Passengers will need to register for free as a “Flying Blue” loyalty programme member to connect to the unlimited internet on board.

Stephanie Putzeist, customer experience manager at KLM, said: “We listen carefully to what our passengers value and free internet has been on their wish list for some time.

“Through this step, we are making travel within Europe more personal and comfortable: everyone can plan their flight in their own way and stay connected,” she added. “We are delighted to realise this now for our passengers.’’

Passengers will be able to email, browse the internet, listen to music, play games or stream films on their own devices.

KLM follows the likes of airBaltic, which was the first European airline to offer free Starlink internet, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on its Airbus A220-300 fleet.

Starlink, a satellite internet service by Mr Musk’s SpaceX, uses a network of thousands of low Earth-orbit satellites to provide high-speed broadband.

It is unclear which wifi provider KLM will be using. The Independent has contacted the airline for further information.

Other European airlines offer free wifi but with certain restrictions, such as Norwegian, which offers 15 minutes of free wifi or Air France, which offers high-speed wifi on some aircraft but only supports messaging on others.

Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to offer free, fleet-wide Starlink wifi but will not start rolling out until the end of this year.

Many other airlines have or already started using Starlink wifi, including Emirates, British Airways, Qatar and United.

One airline, however, has declared it will not be implementing wifi on its planes despite the feature being welcomed by other competitors.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that the installation of an antenna on the fuselage – the main body of the aircraft – causes weight and drag, leading to a “2 per cent fuel penalty”.

“We don’t think our passengers are willing to pay for wifi for an average one-hour flight,” he added.

Mr Musk said on X, however, that Mr O’Leary is “being misinformed”.

The debate erupted into the two businessmen trading insults, which led to Mr Musk suggesting that he should buy the budget airline, while Mr O’Leary taunted him with free flight tickets.

Read more: Michael O’Leary challenges Elon Musk to arm wrestle to settle Ryanair-Starlink feud