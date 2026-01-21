Michael O’Leary challenges Elon Musk to arm wrestle to settle Ryanair-Starlink feud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, is to challenge Elon Musk to an arm-wrestling match in a bid to settle the “battle of the billionaires”.

The two tycoons have been engaged in a war of words that began when the Ryanair CEO rejected the idea of fitting Starlink wifi to his fleet of Boeing 737s because of engineering complexity and aerodynamic drag.

They have been trading insults, calling each other “idiots”. Mr Musk, owner of Tesla, X and SpaceX, said he might buy Ryanair – prompting a post from Mr O’Leary on X asserting: “Musk knows even less about airline ownership rules than he does about aircraft aerodynamics.”

Now, though, the feud could come to a head with the two businessmen staging an arm-wrestling fight to the finish.

The idea of a public test of strength was proposed by The Independent during an interview with the Ryanair boss.

Mr O’Leary said: “I think that's a brilliant idea. I think we should challenge Mr Musk to an arm-wrestling match.

“Let's settle this like two idiots should: two old farts arm wrestling or having a boxing match or something with each other.

“It may be the best way of actually entertaining the world.”

In 1992 Herb Kelleher, co-founder of low-cost Southwest Airlines, challenged another aviation boss to a public arm-wrestling match in Dallas to settle a dispute over who could use the slogan “Just plane smart”.

Ryanair has launched a seat sale that is claimed to be “only available for Elon Musk and any other ‘idiots’ on X”.

The airline’s CEO said while anyone could buy the tickets, “we’ve deliberately pointed the seat sale at Elon Musk and idiots on X”.

He said: “If we can widen our passenger profile, encourage more people to get out of their bedrooms, posting anonymous rubbish on social media platforms and get out and travel and see more of Europe and interact with actually real human beings instead of bots on X, I think it would be a great service for humankind and certainly for Europe’s citizens.”

Michael O’Leary also called X “a cesspit”, but said he would not take the Ryanair account off the platform.

Mr O’Leary also vowed that he will not be buying a Tesla, saying: “My favourite vehicle is a Landini tractor”. He lives amid farmland outside Mullingar, 50 miles west of Dublin.

Read more: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been given a free Ryanair ticket