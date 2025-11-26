Italy introduces mandatory helmet law for all skiers and snowboarders
Those who fail to comply with the mandate face a fine and a suspension of their lift pass
Italy has introduced a mandatory helmet law for all skiers and snowboarders.
The rule, which came into effect on 1 November ahead of this year’s ski season, requires all users of Italy’s pistes to wear a CE-certified helmet – the “Conformité Européenne” – which complies with EU health and safety standards.
The new mandate aims to reduce serious head injuries in the wake of growing concern over winter sports safety.
Those who fail to adhere to the rule could risk a fine of up to €200 (£175) and a suspension of their lift pass.
The new ruling makes Italy the first European country to impose such a mandate.
North Korea is the only other country which is cited as having a similar rule.
“We believe 95 per cent of people already wear helmets,” Diego Clara of Dolomiti Superski said in a statement.
“We are communicating this widely,” added Clara.
CE certified helmets come in two protection classes: Class A and Class B.
Class A helmets include ear protection and are generally considered safer, while Class B helmets offer protection, but do not protect the ears.
Both are acceptable under the new law.
In addition to the new safety mandate, anyone using a ski resort in Italy will be required to have valid third-party liability insurance cover.
Skiers and snowboarders should also be aware of a blood-alcohol limit of 0.5 per mile, where skiing or snowboarding under the influence of drugs is prohibited.
The news comes ahead of February’s Winter Olympics.
The opening ceremony will take place in Milan, while snow and ice sports will be hosted in the mountains and surrounding areas, centring on Cortina d'Ampezzo.
