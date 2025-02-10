Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea is set to reopen to tourists this week with the first organised tour of the country for international visitors since 2020.

Koryo Tours last week announced packed five-day itineraries of northern city Rason, with activities including a hike on Mount Shahyang, a boat trip to see seals and a visit to the Rason School Uniform Factory.

North Korea’s borders have been closed since the government imposed COVID-19 border restrictions five years ago.

In August 2024, North Korea said it hoped to send in the first Western tourists by the end of the year.

Now, travellers are invited to visit Rason, one of the state’s lesser-seen destinations, for the country’s late leader – Kim Jong Il’s – birthday celebrations.

The Beijing-based tour operator said: “Koryo Tours is happy to announce the first trip back to North Korea since the borders closed in January 2020.

“This tour will take you to the must-see sites in Rason, North Korea's Special Economic Zone. Plus, you will travel to North Korea to celebrate one of the biggest holidays, Kim Jong Il's Birthday.”

Rason is a Special Economic Zone that sits close to both the Chinese and Russian borders in the far northeast.

Here, new economic and social policies including the first mobile phone network and card payment system in the country were tested, and capitalism is promoted.

open image in gallery Rason is North Korea's Special Economic Zone ( AFP via Getty Images )

The first trip to depart for Rason is a “Return of North Korean Tourism Tour” for 20 tourists on 12 February.

In honour of the country’s late leader, the tour from Yanji, China to the DPRK border starts from €705 (£590) per person and spends four nights in Rason.

Taekwondo demonstrations, seaside walks at Hae’an Park and the Rajin Fine Art Gallery are among itinerary inclusions.

Simon Cockerell of Koryo Tours told The Independent’s daily travel podcast in August, that tourism “can only bring positives” and that visitors help to “open eyes and open minds, and these are things that should be promoted”.

Before they leave Yanji for the border, tourists will attend a pre-tour briefing that covers regulations, etiquette, safety, and practicalities for travel in North Korea and up to three local guides will travel with the group.

‘Classic’, ‘speciality’ and ‘budget’ North Korea tours are scheduled to run from February to April 2025.

According to Koryo Tours, the trips are “not yet confirmed” as it awaits “further information on the border opening date” from the Chinese authorities, with Pyongyang itineraries still unavailable.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) currently advise British citizens “against all but essential travel to North Korea” and the British Embassy in Pyongyang remains closed.

It says: “The North Korean authorities have previously detained foreign nationals for allegedly violating local laws and have denied them access to support from their governments.”

“The few British people who visit North Korea are usually part of an organised tour. If you decide to visit North Korea against FCDO advice, follow the guidance of your tour operator and the local authorities,” adds the FCDO.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast