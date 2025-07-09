Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Instagram is ‘ruining luxury travel’: Rich tourists blame social media for the ‘beige-ification’ of hotels

Social-media-driven designs are “making everything look and feel the same,” say affluent vacationers

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Wednesday 09 July 2025 10:22 EDT
Comments
Hotel design has become too focused on being Instagram ready, according to a study
Hotel design has become too focused on being Instagram ready, according to a study (Getty Images)

Instagram has created a “copy and paste” effect that’s ruining luxury travel, according to a new report.

For the study, affluent Americans were quizzed about their travel habits and desires.

Sixty-eight percent agreed that hotel design has become too focused on being “Instagram ready” and 62 percent agreed that luxury hotels “feel beige lately”, with social-media-driven designs “making everything look and feel the same”.

The report, by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, warns that this “beige-ification” should serve as a wake-up call for the travel industry, because an “Instagram-washing backlash” is in effect, with luxury travelers rebelling and taking their business to places outside the “dupe culture”.

Nearly three-quarters said they won’t pay for luxury accommodations that feel generic, and 40 percent said they’re less likely to book a hotel or rental if “social media influencers can’t stop talking about it.”

Instagram has created a 'copy and paste' effect among hotels
Instagram has created a 'copy and paste' effect among hotels (Getty Images)
Recommended

Meanwhile, eighty-one percent said they would rather pay more for a unique accommodation than an airline upgrade.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “Luxury Travel Report” also revealed that wealthy travelers want unique experiences.

One luxury traveler said they’re “tired of travel itineraries that feel designed by an algorithm rather than authenticity”, with 75 percent agreeing that “the best travel experiences can’t be found through social media.”

What’s more, 77 percent agree that “true luxury today means escaping the pressure to post and impress online,” and 64 percent would rather navigate a destination with handwritten tips and ideas from locals.

Passalacqua, Italy, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, which aims to offer travelers unique places to stay
Passalacqua, Italy, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, which aims to offer travelers unique places to stay (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)

The report said: “Algorithm-driven itineraries have fueled a wave of ‘destination disillusionment,” where cities and stays feel indistinguishable.

“Today’s affluent traveler craves the unrepeatable: places that excite, environments that surprise, and experiences rooted in individuality.”

Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, said: “The Luxury Travel Report deepens our understanding of the ever-evolving desires of luxury travelers, which is a critical step in reinforcing authenticity and spotlighting the unique, curated experiences that can be found throughout our global portfolio.”

The Luxury Travel Report was conducted by The Harris Poll from February to March 2025, among over 500 affluent U.S. travelers.

Respondents met the criteria, including an annual household income of more than $250,000, at least $1 million in total assets, and a minimum annual spend of $10,000 on leisure travel.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in