Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greek authorities have voted in favour of new short-term rental regulations that would see stricter property safety rules and new inspection monitoring.

As part of the country’s bid to make its tourism industry more sustainable, the government has put forward new rules to make sure holiday lets and short-term rentals are up to scratch for tourists.

The Ministry of Tourism in Greece voted on a bill on 16 January that would establish provisions for short-term rentals to ensure that the quality of hospitality and property safety is maintained.

All properties must have natural lighting, ventilation and air conditioning. While an early draft of the law would have prohibited the use of renovated warehouses and industrial spaces as holiday lets, a last-minute amendment has continued to allow these spaces to be used, the Greek City Times reported.

However, basements and semi-basements that fail to meet the new standards, such as being hindered by the lack of natural light, will no longer be allowed.

Short-term rentals must also have civil liability insurance in case of any accidents or damages within the property, certification from a licenced electrician, cut-off relays, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and escape signs.

A pest control certificate, first aid kit and an emergency contact guide will also be required.

To allow time for all short-term rentals to comply with these new rules, they will be enforced on 1 October 2025.

The ministry added that an inspection framework will be put in place to check that properties are complying with the rules, with the ability to hand out sanctions and fines.

Those who do not comply could face fines of €5,000, which can double for repeat offenders, the local outlet reported.

While the new bill has received support from major Greek tourism bodies, others have criticised the regulations, such as the Greek Property Managers Association (PASIDA) which has questioned if the law is constitutional, arguing that inspections in properties that are also homes may not be feasible.

Tourism minister Olga Kefalogianni said that the bill, which also brings in rules for other items like spas and swimming pools, is part of a larger effort to ensure Greece continues to offer “reliable, safe and quality hospitality services”.

"The regulations introduced by the new bill meet the requirements of the time and constitute another step towards the strategic goal for the sustainable and qualitative development of Greek tourism, guided by the rule of moderation and balance, and the main axes of respect for the natural and cultural environment and the well-being of local communities,” she said.

The bill comes after the country was put under pressure to reform its tourism model to make it more sustainable amid overtourism concerns in Greece.

This new legislation coincides with another bill approved in December to increase a daily tax on short-term rental and hotel accommodation, as well as charging cruise ship visitors a levy.

The daily tax on short-term rentals in the April to October period will rise to €8 (£6.76) from €1.5 (£1.27), the bill says.

As for the winter months, the tax will rise to €2 (£1.69) from €0.5 (42p) currently.

A one-year ban in Athens on new short-term rental registrations in popular districts like Kolonaki, Koukaki and Exarchia, also came into effect on 1 January 2025 after a dip in affordable housing in the city for residents. Violations are punishable by a fine of €20,000 (£16,900).

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast