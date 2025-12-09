Martin Lewis shares ‘urgent’ easyJet price drop alert for cheap flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Lewis has shared an “urgent” update on X for people looking to scoop cheap airfares with easyJet in autumn and winter 2026/27.

Over 25 million easyJet seats for travel between 19 October 2026 and 31 January 2027, across almost 138,000 flights, are up for grabs from today (Tuesday 9 December).

According to the Money Saving Expert, the budget carrier opens up flight bookings in batches every few months.

Lewis explains that easyJet operates a dynamic demand pricing model whereby a sharp demand in seats means customers pay more, while a drop in demand sees cheaper prices.

He says that demand is “almost always low” when the second seats are released, something that happens several times a year.

Popular destinations included in the winter sale include the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, France, Malta and Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh.

Fares also include the busy Christmas period.

Featured fares on the easyJet website include £28.99 one-way from Leeds Bradford to Geneva travelling in January 2027, £23.49 one-way from Bournemouth to Geneva travelling in December 2026, and £25.99 one-way from Bristol to Basel travelling in November 2026.

The best fares are available for customers who book early, with Lewis warning that fares could increase as the day goes on.

“Keep in mind that even if the flights seem cheaper than normal, it doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the best deal,” he added in an accompanying blog post.

“If a flight looks expensive, then something has obviously changed.”

There are still some excellent deals to be found.

One customer messaged Lewis to say that she booked her flights “first thing” on the morning of the sale.

“Only a couple of hours later the exact same booking/flights (sic) was £270 more expensive.”

“This has been a very successful technique for many people, and indeed if you want certainty of a cheap price it's worth doing,” Martin Lewis states in his blog.

“Do benchmark what a good price on that route is beforehand, just so you can check if it's worth it.

“Though of course, if a particular flight is very substantially under-booked later on, you could get seats even cheaper then – that's just far more difficult to predict,” he adds.

