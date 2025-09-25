Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
What is Priority Pass and how can I get lounge access?

Airport lounge access is available for under £50 with this membership offer

Natalie Wilson
Thursday 25 September 2025 07:31 EDT
Priority Pass offers access to over 1,700 lounges and experiences worldwide
Priority Pass offers access to over 1,700 lounges and experiences worldwide (Priority Pass)

There are two types of travellers – the last-minute, leg-it-through-the-airport kind, and those who arrive with plenty of time to spare.

Those committed to an early arrival can find themselves victims of an extended stay in Pret a Manger or lost among Duty Free’s perfume clouds.

However, even if you haven’t splurged on a first-class seat, your travels can still start in style.

Luxury lounges in destinations such as London, Kuala Lumpur and Sydney offer everything from sleeping areas to exclusive spa treatments and shower areas.

With Priority Pass, travellers can access to over 1,700 lounges and experiences worldwide while they wait for their flight – embracing the excitement of departing or softening the blow of heading home.

Luxury lounges in Kuala Lumpur, London and Sydney have everything from sleeping areas to showers
Luxury lounges in Kuala Lumpur, London and Sydney have everything from sleeping areas to showers (Priority Pass)

Frequent flyers can indulge in complimentary snacks and refreshments, comfortable seating and in-lounge departure screens via a lounge subscription.

From now until 31 December, Priority Pass is offering 30 per cent off membership – that’s an annual membership from £48, plus the £24 visit fee.

There are three Priority Pass plans to choose from – standard (£69), standard plus (£229) and prestige (£419) – with a different number of visits included in each membership fee.

Standard members will benefit from pay-as-you-go airport lounge access, with standard plus travellers enjoying 10 free annual visits and those who pay for prestige status gaining unlimited free member lounge visits.

Guests of Priority Pass members are also welcome inside participating lounges for £24.

Private airport transfers, pre-ordered airport meals, wellbeing packages and lounge pre-booking can also be arranged by Priority Pass users.

Apply online and download your digital membership card on the Priority Pass app
Apply online and download your digital membership card on the Priority Pass app (Priority Pass)

Looking to lounge? Apply online and download your digital membership card on the Priority Pass app to access a choice of airport lounges and experiences.

