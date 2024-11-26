Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

UK flag carrier British Airways has given a preview into its brand new first-class seats – and 4K TV screens, mood lighting and “buddy dining” are on the menu for premium passengers.

The airline revealed what its fanciest flyers can expect from First seats ahead of their debut on Airbus A380 aircraft in mid-2026.

Curated by British designers and manufacturers, the new seat is wider and longer – 36.5 inches wide and 79 inches long – with a multi-purpose ottoman, stowable table, and a 32-inch 4K TV screen.

open image in gallery The new seat is wider and longer – 36.5 inches wide and 79 inches long ( British Airways )

The seat has been designed to provide passengers with a “modern luxury hotel feel”, the airline said.

Adjustable mood lighting with settings such as ‘relax’, ‘dine’ and ‘cinema’ is also on hand to offer passengers a more personalised privacy at 35,000ft.

Elsewhere, new First features include buddy dining, a shared lounge space for travel companions in the centre of the cabin, a personal luggage space and a ‘do not disturb’ function which notifies crew if a passenger wishes to maximise their rest on board.

open image in gallery First passengers will have a personal luggage space ( British Airways )

Elegant curves throughout the cabin drew inspiration from the wings of British Airways’ retired supersonic airliner, Concorde, said the airline.

The seat will be manufactured by Northern Ireland company Collins Aerospace.

British Airways’ chief customer officer, Calum Laming, said: “We’re incredibly proud to launch the next era of First that pushes the boundaries of comfort, luxury and modernity, taking into consideration customer preferences and expectations to the finest detail.

“This coupled with our incredible colleagues delivering a world-class service, following the launch of our First Service Specialists scheme, as well as the many benefits of flying First such as First Wing entry, access to our award-winning lounges including our Concorde Room and priority boarding, means we truly believe we offer a winning combination in delivering an extraordinary experience for our customers.”

open image in gallery Try ‘buddy dining’ for travel companions in the centre of the cabin ( British Airways )

