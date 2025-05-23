Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carnival Miracle is among cruise ships that have made inaugural calls in Kent this month as the Port of Dover prepares for its high season.

Southampton may be the main UK port for cruises but Dover will have hosted four inaugural calls for ships during May and has five regular brands departing from its terminal, providing another departure option for UK passengers.

Windstar’s Star Pride and Ponant’s Le Laperouse and Le Bellot ships stopped at the port for the first time this month, meaning more than 3,000 new guests have travelled into the region in May.

The Port of Dover expanded its mooring facilities earlier this year to make room for larger ships and can now host three vessels at once.

Peter Wright, head of cruise at the Port of Dover, said: “We are thrilled to launch our 2025 season with Carnival and their guests, and to see another member of their fleet begin her set of nine turnaround calls this year.

“We also had the pleasure of welcoming both Star Pride and Le Laperouse for their debut calls.

“It was wonderful seeing these two unique ships moored alongside each other in front of the White Cliffs and making use of our wide-ranging facilities catering for different ship sizes and styles.”

The Windstar and Ponant ships were only in port for a visit during longer sailings but there are a range of cruise brands departing from Dover in the coming months.

Carnival Miracle

The 2,670-capacity Carnival Miracle made its debut in Dover this month.

The vessel is hosting British Isles sailings from the port after just coming out of drydock following a refresh that includes a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge and Cloud 9 Spa.

Passengers can also enjoy the ship’s refreshed mini-golf course and eat at a new chef’s table experience.

Carnival Miracle will homeport in Dover until early August for a series of nine and 12-day itineraries across the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Baltics and northern Europe.

Prices start from £747 per person for a nine-day Spain, Portugal and France cruise that departs on 30 May.

Saga Cruises

Over-50s brand Saga Cruises has regular departures from Dover aboard both Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure.

Itineraries include sailings around Britain and Norway, including a seven-night Norwegian fjords summertime cruise departing on 15 August from £2,822 per person.

Fred Olsen Borealis

Fred Olsen’s 1,360-capacity Borealis is departing from Dover throughout the summer.

Passengers can enjoy sailings to the Norwegian fjords, Iceland and the Azores region in Portugal

Other highlights include its 11-night Malta and Scenic Sights of Croatia sailing, departing on 5 June from £1,299 per person.

Seabourn Sojourn

Luxury cruise brand Seabourn has six sailings from Dover until early August aboard its Sojourn ship, which caters for 458 passengers.

Itineraries include sailings to Iceland and Norway as well as a seven-day Castles, Lochs and Scottish Highlands cruise departing on 2 August from £4,164 per person.

Holland America Nieuw Statendam

Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam ship has several sailings from Dover until September.

It marks Holland America Line’s first UK season in 10 years, with the 2,666-guest ship.

Passengers can climb aboard for sailings around Britain and Norway as well as a 28-day Iberia and eastern Mediterranean cruise that departs on 6 September with fares from £3,466 per person.

