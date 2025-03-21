Luxury cruise on offer for £99 – so what’s the catch?
Passengers can head from the UK to Germany in style without breaking the bank
Cunard is offering a luxury cruise for just £99 per person on its newest ship.
For less than the cost of what many spend on their weekly food shop, you could sail from Southampton to Hamburg with Cunard aboard Queen Anne. The two-night sailing departs 27 April.
It is the first part of Cunard’s two-week northern Europe cruise and would cost £1,599 per person for the full round-trip.
But you could experience the luxury of a Cunard cruise on Queen Anne, including its trademark afternoon tea, wellness studio and pickleball and archery court, for just £99 if you get off in Hamburg.
There are a few catches, though. The cruise is one-way only, so you need to make your own way back from Hamburg.
The £99 offer is for Cunard’s Saver fare, so you won’t be able to choose your cabin or dining time. It is an extra £40 per person if you want to choose where you are sleeping and have first priority on dining time and table size.
Another consideration is that if the cruise only departs around 5pm, much of the first day is done by the time you get onboard and unpack. You then have one day to savour the best of the ship before having to disembark on the Sunday.
That is not a lot of time but if you are organised and don’t mind what time you eat and where your cabin is situated, it is a good opportunity to explore Queen Anne and sail with Cunard at a fraction of the usual price.
In contrast, a sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 on 12 May is currently listed at from £219 per person.
Bargain deals are available with other brands from the UK as well.
MSC Cruises is currently offering a cruise deal from £99 aboard MSC Preziosa that also sails from Southampton to Hamburg on 25 April.
