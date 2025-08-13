Cruise passengers reveal their top ship features and it’s not waterslides

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget onboard waterparks and mega-slides, passengers just want upmarket cabins and decent entertainment during a cruise.

A survey by travel agent cruise.co.uk asked 1,200 guests what makes them sail on the latest cruise ships.

While the trend in new vessels has been towards waterslides and immersive activities on the latest ships, top of the passenger wish list was actually upgraded accommodation, chosen by 28 per cent of respondents, followed by more space and expanded public areas among a quarter.

Another 16 per cent said they favoured refreshed entertainment and shows.

Meanwhile, more flashy features such as waterparks and ‘bragging rights’ had less pull and were selected by just 10 per cent and two per cent, respectively.

When it comes to brand loyalty, only 15 per cent said they would stick to their favourite cruise line when trying out the latest ships. Most respondents – 85 per cent – said they’re happy to explore different cruise lines if it means experiencing something new.

The survey comes during a busy year for new cruise ship launches.

Almost 40 ocean and river cruise ships are setting sail for the first time this year, including Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas, Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady, MSC World America, Princess Cruises' Star Princess and Disney Destiny.

But the research also revealed that most travellers aren't swayed purely by the novelty factor. Just 10 per cent said they were more likely to book a cruise simply because a ship is new, with two thirds indifferent and 16 per cent preferring more established options.

Tony Andrews, managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “It’s clear that travellers are drawn to the added comfort and upgraded experiences that newer ships can bring. Extra space, enhanced cabins and improved facilities evidently make a difference when passengers are planning a holiday at sea.

“Loyalty to cruise lines doesn’t necessarily dictate where customers will book. People want the best value and experience for their money, and they’re open to shopping around to get it.”

