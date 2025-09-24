Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Terrifying moment cruise passenger gets stuck dangling in waterslide hanging over the ocean

In the video, a woman in a black swimsuit can be seen inching her way along the transparent waterslide tube over the ocean

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Wednesday 24 September 2025 10:57 EDT
Comments
The identity of the ship hasn't been confirmed, but the slide in the video appears to be the Ocean Loops attraction found on Norwegian's Bliss, Encore and Joy vessels
The identity of the ship hasn't been confirmed, but the slide in the video appears to be the Ocean Loops attraction found on Norwegian's Bliss, Encore and Joy vessels (Norwegian Cruise Line)

The shocking moment a cruise ship passenger gets stuck in a waterslide overhanging the water has been captured on video, and it’s filling claustrophobes — and poor swimmers — with cold dread.

In a 13-second clip posted to TikTok, a woman in a black swimsuit can be seen inching her way along a transparent waterslide tube that’s jutting out over the choppy high seas.

The video, uploaded by TikTok user @kaylamierzejewski and shared tens of thousands of times, doesn’t last long enough to show how the passenger escaped, leaving commenters to speculate about how long her ordeal lasted.

One wrote: “Anyone else having a panic attack just watching this?”

The video of the stuck thrillseeker has been shared tens of thousands of times. Above is the Ocean Loops slide on Norwegian's Bliss
The video of the stuck thrillseeker has been shared tens of thousands of times. Above is the Ocean Loops slide on Norwegian's Bliss (Norwegian Cruise Lines)
Another remarked: “Omg, I can’t breathe. How do you even get rescued from this?”

The ship isn’t named in the video or in any accompanying captions or hashtags, but it’s likely to be either Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss, Encore or Joy, all of which feature dual slides called the “Ocean Loops” that extend about 11 feet over the side of the ship and are positioned roughly 159 feet above the water.

They’re not for the faint of heart, even when operating normally.

Remarkably, this is not the first time that a passenger has been filmed getting stuck on an Ocean Loops slide.

The Norwegian Bliss pictured in Seattle. Its Ocean Loop slides sit roughly 159 feet above the water
The Norwegian Bliss pictured in Seattle. Its Ocean Loop slides sit roughly 159 feet above the water (Sea Cow/CC BY-SA 4.0)

In August, a guest on a Royal Caribbean ship was injured after a waterslide panel broke off as they were coming down the tube.

The Icon of the Seas cruise was in the eastern Caribbean out of Miami, the liner said in a statement.

And a 2024 TikTok video shows a user flying down it but not having enough momentum to travel over the upward loop.

She comes to a standstill, then goes backwards.

Staff are able to rescue anyone stuck via an emergency hatch located partway around the ride.

The Independent has approached Norwegian for comment.

