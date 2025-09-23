This US eatery makes the list of the world’s best restaurants — and it’s not in New York City or LA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While New York City and Los Angeles, with nearly 120 Michelin stars between them, are often hailed as America's foodie meccas, it's a restaurant in South Carolina that's done the nation proud in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for restaurants.

Revival in Charleston takes the No.7 spot in the worldwide top 10 ranking for fine dining restaurants, thanks, said Tripadvisor, to its "creative takes on Lowcountry classics, and its attentive, personalized service that often goes above and beyond".

It has an average rating of 4.7 from 1,258 reviews, with one diner describing it as "top notch and intimate" and another as "remarkable".

Dishes served at the restaurant include butter-poached lobster with black garlic aioli ($39); chicken roulade with truffle chicken jus ($35); and seared Atlantic salmon with littleneck clams ($38).

open image in gallery Revival in Charleston takes the No.7 spot in the worldwide top 10 ranking for fine dining restaurants, thanks to its 'creative takes on Lowcountry classics' ( Tripadvisor )

The gold-medal winner in the global ranking, drawn from a full year of traveler reviews, is steak restaurant Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires, Argentina, known for its interactive grill-centered setting.

It has an average star rating of 4.9 from over 3,000 reviews, with diners hailing its "intimate setting", "amazing service" and "perfect food".

The rest of the global top 10 comprises Izakaya High Japanese Cuisine – Palma de Mallorca, Spain (second); The Witchery Restaurant – Edinburgh, United Kingdom (third); Abrasado – Guaymallen, Argentina (fourth); Restaurante Marius Degustare – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (fifth); La Brasserie de La Mer – Natal, Brazil (sixth); Restô Canto – Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil (eighth); KOMA Singapore – Singapore (ninth); and Fayruz Lebanese Restaurant – Cairo, Egypt (10th).

Separately, the awards yielded a top 10 list for fine dining restaurants in the U.S.

Following first-place Revival is Sazón in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which offers a $180 tasting menu that features "the flavors of Mexico", coupled with a curated tequila, mezcal and wine pairing for an additional $100.

open image in gallery Revival has a remarkable average rating of 4.7 on Tripadvisor from 1,258 reviews ( Tripadvisor )

open image in gallery The gold-medal winner in the global ranking, drawn from a full year of traveler reviews, is steak restaurant Fogón Asado in Buenos Aires ( Tripadvisor )

One Tripadvisor user described the food here as "extraordinary" and the service "peerless".

Typical dishes include "colossal white shrimp"; yellowfin tuna crudité; and spicy black pepper-crusted angus beef tenderloin.

The rest of the U.S. list is made up of Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern – Raleigh, North Carolina (third); Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse (fourth); La Grande Boucherie – Chicago (fifth); Brenner's on the River Walk – San Antonio (sixth); Primal Steakhouse – Las Vegas (seventh); Club A Steakhouse – New York City (eighth); Gallaghers Steakhouse – New York City (ninth); and Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse – Lake Charles, Los Angeles (10th).

Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor, said: "Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Restaurants are celebrated for their extraordinary cuisine, attentive service, and remarkable locations, where most importantly, diners go to make special memories.

"From hidden local gems to one-of-a-kind destinations, Tripadvisor's community guides travelers to restaurants that become cherished favorites or once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all backed by trusted reviews."

Top 10 fine dining restaurants in the world

Fogón Asado – Buenos Aires, Argentina Izakaya High Japanese Cuisine – Palma de Mallorca, Spain The Witchery Restaurant – Edinburgh, United Kingdom Abrasado – Guaymallen, Argentina Restaurante Marius Degustare – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil La Brasserie de La Mer – Natal, Brazil Revival – Charleston, United States Restô Canto – Armacao dos Buzios, Brazil KOMA Singapore – Singapore Fayruz Lebanese Restaurant – Cairo, Egypt

Top 10 fine dining restaurants in the U.S.