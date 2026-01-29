Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tangled red tape for British visitors to China could be history as soon as Monday 2 February, a leading tour operator has predicted.

At present UK travellers must apply no more than three months in advance, pay a minimum of £130 and make two visits to the visa centre in London.

Downing Street has announced that Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal on visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing. It will bring UK into line with Australia, France, Germany and around 50 other countries.

A statement from No 10 said: “It will mean people visiting China on business – as well as tourism – will be able to visit China visa-free.” It gave no details of timing.

But Wendy Wu, founder of the eponymous travel firm, told The Independent the eased bureaucracy could take effect within days: “Hopefully, from next Monday, British travellers will be able to go to China visa free. We predict that. However, the official line is that the Chinese government needs to announce it.

“For Wendy Wu Tours, this is the historical moment that we have been working for and waiting for since 2005.

“In the past, when you go to China, you have to get a visa – and that is so much work. But now it will be no barrier.

“Please take the opportunity and go, go, go. You just take your passport to the window, to the line saying ‘visa free’.”

Citizens of around 50 countries are already able to visit the People’s Republic without a visa.

Louisa Trickett, product manager for China at Audley Travel, said removing the red tape would transform journeys: “The visa process could only be started three months before travel, and as the majority of our clients book far earlier than that, it resulted in uncertainty for them in the period between booking and securing their visa.

“We expect to see enquiries rise from those who have been intrigued by China and the incredible experiences it offers, but were put off by the visa application.”

The man who pioneered tourism from the UK to China in the 1970s has welcomed the news.

Neil Taylor, former director of Regent Holidays and now a tour leader and guidebook writer, said: “This will make China suddenly competitive with all its neighbours: Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, everywhere in that area doesn't require visas for British people. So now China can join that market again.”

He predicted there could be a surge in demand, with costs rising for tourists to China.

“Airfares may go up in price now unless the airlines expand massively on the basis of this new potential,” Mr Taylor said.

Ms Wu said British visitors will be welcomed: “Chinese people, they are very outgoing, very warm. So they can't speak the language, but that doesn't stop them wanting to take a photo with you and they want to practice a few sentences with you. And you can tell they are so happy to see you.”

