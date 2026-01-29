Britons travelling to China will no longer need visas, No 10 announces after Starmer meeting with Xi
Sir Keir Starmer has secured a deal on visa-free travel to China for UK citizens during his visit to Beijing, Downing Street has announced.
Britons will be able to travel to China for 30 days without a visa under the deal, which will apply to both tourists and business travellers and brings the UK into line with 50 other countries including France and Germany.
Sir Keir said: "As one of the world's economic powerhouses, businesses have been crying out for ways to grow their footprints in China.
"We'll make it easier for them to do so, including via relaxed visa rules for short-term travel, supporting them to expand abroad, all while boosting growth and jobs at home."
Sir Keir and the Chinese leadership also agreed to work towards an agreement on trade in services, setting out clear rules for UK companies doing business in China.
This is a breaking story – more follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks