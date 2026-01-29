Starmer signs landmark deal with China to tackle small boats crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain and China have agreed to share intelligence in an attempt to stop Chinese engines and dinghies being used by people smugglers to transport migrants across the English Channel.

One of the deals signed by Sir Keir Starmer and President Xi Jinping is to share data on the small boats issue, which the prime minister hopes will disrupt the supply chains of the criminal gangs transporting thousands of people illegally to the UK.

It comes as 2025 saw 41,472 people reaching the UK via the small boats crossing the Channel - a figure described by the Home Office as “shameful”.

The 2025 figure was second only to 2022 when 45,744 crossed the Channel on the boats.

open image in gallery Starmer met President Xi in Beijing on Thursday ( AP )

While the start of 2026 has seen no crossings, this has been put down to bad weather conditions in the Channel.

Sir Keir came into office in 2024 with a vow to “smash the gangs” responsible for the crossings but has instead seen a steady increase in the numbers of crossings.

The issue was largely blamed for the collapse of the Conservative government after it failed to keep Rishi Sunak’s promise to “stop the boats”.

Now it is one of the issues fueling Reform UK’s lead in the polls with Labour struggling to average 20 per cent.

The new agreement will provide for joint UK-Chinese law enforcement operations aimed at preventing gangs smuggling people across the Channel by disrupting the supply of small boat engines.

Some 60 per cent of the engines powering the small boats crossing the Channel have been found to be Chinese-manufactured, while the boats are often made using Chinese parts.

The deal is expected to cover intelligence sharing on smugglers' supply routes and direct engagement with Chinese manufacturers to discourage them from supplying the gangs.

Sir Keir said: "This deal will help us cut off the supply of boats at source - stopping crossings before lives are put at risk and restoring control to our borders.

open image in gallery Six in 10 of the engines powering the small boats crossing the Channel have been found to be made in China ( PA )

"This is Britain back at the top table, delivering real results for the British people through our international relationships."

Delivering results for the British people has been one of Sir Keir's key themes on his trip to China as he seeks to emphasise the practical benefits of engaging with Beijing.

Before the meeting with China's leader, Sir Keir was welcomed by National People's Congress chairman Zhao Leji at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Mr Zhao said it was "significant" to develop the UK-China relationship amid the "changing and turbulent international landscape".

He also praised Sir Keir's efforts to reach a rapprochement with China, saying relations were on "the correct track to improvement and development" and "positive progress has been made".