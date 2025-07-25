Celestyal unveils Grand Prix cruise featuring F1 legend David Coulthard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One fans can take pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year, with a Celestyal cruise that includes tickets to the race and a chance to meet legendary British driver David Coulthard.

Coulthard, who won 13 grands prix across 15 seasons racing for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, will be a guest speaker on the sailing aboard Celestyal Journey.

He will discuss the race weekend on board with fellow sports broadcaster and commentator Laura Winter.

The package has been put together by Celestyal Travel, a new tour operator for the UK market that has been launched by cruise company Celestyal.

Departing 4 December 2025, Desert Days & Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sail and Stay includes return flights from the UK and all overseas transfers, in addition to two nights in a four-star hotel in Abu Dhabi’s marina. Tickets to practice sessions plus qualifying day and race day are included. Passengers will also experience a five-night cruise.

The sailing includes two nights positioned in Mina Sayed, near the site of the Formula One Grand Prix race itself. From there, the cruise moves along the UAE’s coastline to Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island.

Cruise fares start from £2,375 per person. Tickets include track transfers, a cocktail reception on embarkation day, a private beachside party at Sir Bani Yas Island, all meals, soft drinks, wifi, port fees and gratuities, plus a complimentary bonus of €50 (£44) of onboard food and beverage credit.

Janet Parton, managing director at Celestyal Travel, said: “We’re thrilled to have David and Laura returning to Celestyal to help us deliver another unmissable experience in the Arabian Gulf.

“This new package is a once-in-a-lifetime holida,y combining the high-octane thrills and prestige of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with an immersive cruise experience. It’s the ideal curtain raiser to our Arabian Gulf season, and perfect for guests who crave adventure and cultural immersion.”

MSC Cruises, an F1 sponsor, also has sailings during the Abu Dhabi race weekend, while fans can also enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix next year with itineraries from Windstar and Explora Journeys.

Read more: The best summer cruise deals