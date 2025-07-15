First look at Explora Journeys’ €3.5bn cruise ship expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The third cruise ship in Explora Journeys’ growing fleet is getting closer to launch after it had its float-out ceremony this week.

It forms part of a €3.5bn (£3.04bn) investment by the MSC-owned luxury cruise line to expand Explora Journeys’ upmarket ships, boosting choice for passengers.

Explora III is set to launch in 2026, joining sister ships Explora I and Explora II.

The vessel touched water for the first time during a float out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa on Monday.

open image in gallery Explora III had its float-out ceremony on Monday 15 July ( Explora Journeys )

Its maiden seven-night voyage is scheduled for 3 August 2026 from Barcelona to Lisbon, with prices starting at £5,300 per person.

The ship will sail around the Mediterranean as well as to the Norwegian fjords from Southampton in August and September 2026.

Two more Explora Journeys ships are also being built at the shipyard, creating a triple celebration.

Explora IV had its coin ceremony – where coins are put under the keel of a newly built ship for good luck – on Monday, and there was a steel cutting for Explora V to mark the start of its construction.

open image in gallery A steel cutting ceremony was held to mark the start of construction of Explora V on the same day that Explora III had its float-out ( Explora Journeys )

The aim is for Explora IV and Explora V to join the fleet in 2027, while Explora VI is due to launch in 2028.

Explora IV’s maiden voyage is on 15 April 2027, an eight-night sailing from Genoa to Portugal. Prices start at £4,450 per person.

The vessel will also operate itineraries to Copenhagen and Iceland.

Similar to Explora I and II, the new ships will have capacity for around 900 guests but will have space for 463 suites instead of 461 and a higher gross tonnage of 72,810 (compared with 63,900 in the current fleet).

There will still be five heated pools, six restaurants and 12 bars and lounges with a guest per host ratio of 1.25 to 1.

Further details are yet to be revealed for Explora V and VI, but they are expected to be the same size as the new vessels.

Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, said: "This triple celebration reflects the strength of our vision and the power of collaboration between our team, our partners at Fincantieri, and the unwavering support of the Aponte-Vago family.

“Guided by our values of care, respect, and excellence, we are not just building ships - we are creating a legacy of transformative journeys that will endure for generations to come."

Read more: The best cruise deals for summer 2025