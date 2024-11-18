British Airways flights in chaos as another IT failure strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tens of thousands of British Airways passengers face delays and possible cancellations after another major IT failure.

Passengers at London Heathrow Terminal 5, as well as airports abroad, say they have been told communications systems have failed.

In one example, flight BA365 from Lyon to Heathrow remained on the ground in France for two hours 40 minutes, rather than the expected hour. It is now in the air but is likely to land over an hour late.

The airline’s website, ba.com, and its app also appear to be down – after repeated attempts by The Independent to access the site, a message was displayed reading: “We are experiencing high demand on ba.com at the moment.”

open image in gallery Front page: Message greeting customers on the British Airways website ( British Airways )

Problems began shortly after 5pm GMT. Some outbound flights British Airways from Heathrow have been delayed by up to two hours, including departures to Geneva, Larnaca, Vienna, Vancouver and Dusseldorf. The 6pm flight to New York JFK is expected to leave 90 minutes late.

Domestic flights to and from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle are running an hour or more late.

Arrivals from Continental airports are typically being delayed by an hour or more. Some flights are now expected to touch down from Europe close to midnight, including BA flights from Barcelona and Prague.

Hector McNeil wrote on X: “British Airways cmon let’s have some updates pls on the pc outage. Stuck in Vienna!!!!”

His BA Airbus A319 landed on schedule at the Austrian capital from Heathrow shortly before 6pm, but left nearly two hours late.

With limits on the hours in which planes can depart and arrive at Heathrow, any disruption can swiftly lead to cancellations.

In addition, the complex air-traffic control operation at Heathrow requires a steady flow of departures and arrivals in order to function properly.

Any “bunching” of flights can swiftly lead to widespread disruption.

Many passengers flying into Heathrow in order to transfer to departing overnight flights are likely to miss their connections. For example the early evening flight from Glasgow, due in at 6.55pm, is over two hours behind schedule. Arrivals from Belfast and Dublin are about 90 minutes late.

Long-haul flights are also affected, with the BA11 to Singapore an hour late leaving Heathrow.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems.”

British Airways has a long history of falling foul of IT failures. In May 2023 more than 200 BA flights were grounded, affecting over 30,000 passengers across a bank holiday weekend.

Even worse, over a bank holiday weekend in May 2017, during a routine systems upgrade, a switch was thrown that brought the entire BA Heathrow operation to a standstill. Hundreds of thousands of passengers had their travel plans torn up.