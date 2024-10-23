Birmingham Airport has been evacated following a report of a suspicious vehicle ( AFP via Getty Images )

Birmingham Airport has been evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people have been asked to leave the airport, which is the seventh largest in the UK, as police deal with the incident.

Passengers due to fly this afternoon have been advised to contact their airlines.

Operations at the airport have been suspended, the airport said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.”

Transport for West Midlands has also said its buses are currently not stopping at the airport, which is located on the east side of the city.

It is the second time the airport has been evacuated this year following an incident in April.