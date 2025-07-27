The best European walking trails you should try this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the weather (finally) heats up, many travellers are itching to get outdoors and soak up some much-needed vitamin D.

Rediscovering the joys of slow travel is one of the best ways to enjoy the beauty of a landscape.

Walking allows you to take time to observe your surroundings and stop to admire the views.

This spring and summer, consider exploring some of Europe’s most iconic hiking trails, paths trod for centuries by pilgrims, traders, and travellers, connecting historical sites and breathtaking landscapes.

As the days lengthen, it’s the perfect time to lace up your boots and experience the continent’s beauty on foot.

Here are some of Europe’s best walking trails to try:

The Camino de Santiago, Spain

open image in gallery A pilgrim on the Camino de Santiago ( AP )

For centuries, pilgrims have traversed the ancient pathways leading to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the burial site of St. James the Apostle. The most renowned of these routes, the 500-mile Camino Francés, or French Way, begins in Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, nestled in the French Pyrenees.

Marked by the ubiquitous scallop shell, the Camino winds through medieval towns, vineyards, and picturesque countryside, echoing the journeys of countless pilgrims over millennia.

Modern-day walkers continue the tradition, carrying pilgrim passports and collecting stamps at albergues (hostels) along the route.

For those seeking a less arduous experience, numerous companies offer organised tours, handling luggage transport between accommodations.

While the Camino’s origins are steeped in religious tradition, today's pilgrims embark on the journey for a variety of reasons. Beyond the spiritual aspect, the Camino offers a unique opportunity to forge connections and experience the camaraderie of fellow travellers, creating a shared experience of challenge and discovery.

The South West Coast Path, UK

open image in gallery The South West Coast Path is Britain’s longest National Trail ( Getty Images )

Britain’s longest National Trail stretches 630 miles, offering breathtaking coastal scenery from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset.

Originally carved out by coastguards patrolling for smugglers, the path hugs the coastline, traversing through Devon and Cornwall before reaching its final destination.

Hikers can experience a diverse range of landscapes, from the dramatic cliffs of North Devon and the historic tin mines of Botallack, Cornwall, to the lush tropical gardens of the Cornish Riviera and the iconic limestone arch of Durdle Door in Dorset. The trail also boasts numerous beaches and secluded coves, perfect for rest and reflection.

For those planning to explore this extensive route, the South West Coast Path website provides detailed information on different sections, along with recommendations for accommodation along the way.

Cinque Terre Coastal Trail, Italy

open image in gallery An entrance station to the Corniglia Leg of the Cinque Terre Coastal Path ( Alamy/PA )

Connecting five colourful fishing villages on the Ligurian coast, this trail attracts more than 2.5 million visitors per year. Originating in medieval times, these paths were once the only way local people could travel between the villages before the railway was built in the 1870s.

Sections of the trail range in length, starting at just a few miles. The most popular Sentiero Azzurro (Blue Trail) runs for seven miles, where the Via dell’Amore (Lovers’ Lane) section delivers sweeping views of the Mediterranean.

Take time to stop in the key villages – gasp at Riomaggiore’s houses cascading to the sea; sip wine on Manarola’s terraces; and explore Vernazza’s natural harbour dominated by its medieval castle.

West Highland Way, Scotland

Journey through the heart of the Scottish Highlands on the iconic West Highland Way, a 96-mile trek from Glasgow to Fort William showcasing breathtaking scenery.

open image in gallery The West Highland Way offers a diverse landscape ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This popular route offers hikers a diverse landscape of pristine lochs, desolate moorlands, and glacier-carved valleys like the dramatic Glencoe, all while offering glimpses of local wildlife such as red deer and golden eagles.

Starting in Milngavie, the trail skirts the shores of Loch Lomond, Britain's largest lake, before traversing the vast wilderness of Rannoch Moor.

The path then leads through Glencoe, a valley steeped in history and marked by the tragic 1692 massacre, where hikers can admire the distinctive pyramid-shaped mountains. A challenging climb up the Devil's Staircase, the highest point on the trail at 539metres, rewards hikers with panoramic views.

The West Highland Way culminates in Fort William, nestled beneath the imposing presence of Ben Nevis, Britain's highest peak.

