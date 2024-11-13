Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At first mention, the prospect of a winter walking holiday may sound more chilly than enticing, but rosy-cheeked treks with frost underfoot and temperate hikes in destinations further south offer hugely enjoyable ways to explore Europe’s Great Outdoors from November to February.

Forget weather worries, lace up your hiking boots and delve into frozen national parks from Finland to the Scottish Highlands to enjoy the haunting splendour of winter landscapes free from summer crowds.

Alternatively, if you’d rather escape the chill and forgo the need for snowshoes, jet to the sunnier shores of year-round mild islands in Europe’s southern reaches that won’t resemble winter at all.

Whether blowing off the cobwebs from too much festive fun, committing to a New Year’s resolution to get your steps in, or shaking off the January blues, here are some of Europe’s best hiking holidays to inspire you.

Camino de Santiago, Spain

open image in gallery Follow the Atlantic Coast along the ancient pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Camino de Santiago is a network of 9th-century pilgrimage routes through France, Spain and Portugal that culminate at the tomb of St. James the Great, an apostle of Jesus, in Santiago de Compostela, northwest Spain.

There are seven main camino ways well marked with scallop shells and yellow arrows, with the 500-mile Camino Francés and routes of northern Spain – the most popular paths – protected Unesco World Heritage paths.

Europe’s favourite pilgrimage attracts over 200,000 walkers each year and winter is a quiet time to stomp the frosty tracks in solitude.

How to do it

Walks Worldwide hosts a “Camino de Santiago: The Coastal Way” walking holiday comprising an eight-day, 75-mile trek on the ancient pilgrimage path from Baiona in northwestern Spain, following the Atlantic coast towards the Unesco-listed city of Santiago de Compostela. Holidaymakers will stay in quaint fishing villages and feast on fresh seafood while marvelling at views of the bays and Illas Cies National Park as they tread the coastal way. From £809pp, including all accommodation, continental breakfasts, international UK flights and luggage transfers.

Departures from 1 March - 30 November 2025.

The Dolomites, Italy

open image in gallery Go off-piste on a snowshoeing adventure in Italy’s dramatic Dolomites ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Italy’s Dolomites come alive with activities in winter, with a wealth of snowsports, hikes and breathtaking mountain scenery on offer amid snow-clad peaks.

For those looking to ditch the skiing crowds and explore off-piste, strapping on a pair of snowshoes is the ultimate way to appreciate panoramic views of the dramatic mountain range.

With miles of tracks to crunch, cosy mountain huts to relax in and dreamy scenery to enjoy, a December Dolomites holiday is sure to upgrade your winter walking.

How to do it

Responsible Travel offers an eight-day walking holiday for intrepid hikers to snowshoe in the Dolomites. Prices for the guided trek start from £1,799pp, December to March, including UK return flights, accommodation in Villabassa and authentic Tyrolean meals. The walking itinerary includes visits to the shore of Lago di Braies and the Fanes-Senne National Park on five guided snowshoe walks through WW1 forest trails that weave between north Italy’s 3,000m high limestone peaks.

Departures from 21 December - 15 March 2025.

The Cairngorms, Scotland, UK

open image in gallery Wrap up warm to hike snow-capped Scotland’s Cairngorms mountain range ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Blanketed by snow come winter, Scotland’s Cairngorms mountain range in the eastern Highlands offers otherworldly snowscapes to hike, snowshoe and traverse aided by crampons and ice axes when scaling the frostiest fields.

Though the harshest weather conditions grace the UK’s largest national park from November to February, frozen lochs and icy cliffs allow for unique encounters with golden eagles, mountain hares and even festive reindeer herds in the Arctic-looking environment; it’s well worth wrapping up warm and heading out into the temperamental Scottish weather.

How to do it

Large Outdoors’ “Scottish Winter Walking” trip gives avid explorers a chance to explore the wild Cairngorms National Park in the heart of winter. The five-night journey costs £845pp for groups of up to eight to learn winter walking skills and get to grips with specialist gear as they hike, ice axe and crampon their way across Scotland’s vast mountain range. All mountain leader guidance, transfers from Glasgow Central Station and B&B accommodation in Aviemore Youth Hostel are included in the price.

Departs 23 February 2025.

The Alps, France

open image in gallery Alpine meadows, glacial lakes and steep valleys weave the foothills of Mont Blanc ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In winter mode, the French Alps are the picture of a frozen wonderland, with ample opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing to enjoy the fresh Alpine air.

Non-skiers needn’t worry about missing out: great snowshoe opportunities on Chamonix trail the base of Mont Blanc, while walkers can still benefit from pretty mountain villages, lively apres ski and gourmet bites at mountain huts and upmarket ski resort restaurants – there are even pedestrian passes to use the cable cars before you tread to the quieter side of the mountains.

How to do it

Mont Blanc Treks provides multi-day snowshoe treks in Chamonix. Ditch the skis on a circular valley trail through pine-riddled woodlands, take the Mont Blanc Express train to tread through frosted Alpine meadows, snowshoe walk in Val Ferret and head up the Prarion cable car to 1,853m to pad through snow-covered pastures. Prices are charged per day for the guided snowshoe trek with options for accommodation and personalised itineraries available upon enquiry.

Departures from December 2024 - April 2025.

Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Follow Madeira’s winding levadas on the North Coast path to Porto da Cruz ( Getty Images )

Madeira’s diverse volcanic terrain and steady year-round climate has average highs of 20C in December – and it’s a haven for hikers looking to escape winter’s chill and ramble the lush mountain forests.

Routes, trails and levada footpaths line every coast of the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa – often through the splash zone of waterfalls – and the central mountain range peaks of Pico Ruivo and Pico Arieiro rise more than 1,400m high for intrepid walkers to reach new heights.

How to do it

Ramblers Holidays offers an “Eastern Madeira” guided walking package on the famed levadas and North Coast paths that crisscross the Portuguese island. For seven nights between January and December, groups can enjoy Madeira’s balmy year-round climate on walks between Pico Arieiro and Pico Ruivo, the island’s two highest peaks and traverse the dramatic North Coast path while staying in central Funchal. From £1,379pp, including all B&B accommodation, dinners taken at local restaurants, return international flights and transfers.

Departures from 27 December 2024 - 17 March 2025.

La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain

open image in gallery The second smallest of the Canaries, La Gomera is a hiker’s paradise of volcanic mountains and dense forest ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A hot choice for hikes on the Canaries, you can still expect up to nine hours of daily sunshine on sub-tropical La Gomera, one of the smallest and most untouched islands of the Spanish archipelago, well into winter.

Whether heading to the Garajonay peak, the island's highest point at 1,487m, or trailing through juniper groves in Vallehermoso, hundreds of rewarding routes through the Unesco-listed Laurisilva forest and over rocky ravines guarantee you’ll never have to retrace your steps on a La Gomera walking holiday.

How to do it

Solo Holidays has a seven-night walking holiday specifically aimed at solo travellers wanting to hike through the steep cliffs and rainforests of La Gomera. From £1,779pp, including stays at family-run B&Bs, dinners at local restaurants and all return flights and transfers.

Departs 21 January 2025.

Oulanka National Park, Finland

open image in gallery Tread the frozen Finnish wilderness by strapping on a pair of snowshoes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Winter walkers can break in new trails past frosted pines, roaring rapids and frozen waterfalls on a hiking holiday in the idyllic snow-coated landscape of Oulanka National Park.

The Finnish wilderness is prime for exploration provided you layer up and strap on some snowshoes to navigate through the powder.

Suspension bridges, observation towers and wilderness huts dot the national park, providing spectacular lookout points and much-needed campfire breaks on routes such as the 50-mile hiking trail, Karhunkierros, that stretches from Salla to Kuusamo.

How to do it

Exodus hosts a “Snowshoeing in Finland” package comprising an active eight-day adventure around the Oulanka National Park that starts from £2,299pp. Highlights of the action-packed week include a visit to Riisitunturi National Park, snowshoeing the frozen Juuma Lake and crossing the suspension bridge over the Myllykoski rapids. All breakfasts and dinners, accommodation at Basecamp Oulanka, activities and equipment are provided. Downhill skiing, a snowmobile safari and abseiling are also available as optional excursions on free days.

Departures from 26 January 2025 - 15 March 2026.

Magura, Romania

open image in gallery Magura’s brown bears hibernate in the winter ( Getty Images )

Tread wolf tracks in the Transylvanian Alps this winter to find far more than gothic castles and Count Dracula.

In the Piatra Craiului National Park, the Kalibash village of Magura is made for exploration on foot with snow-coated pastures, farmsteads and woodlands more used to hosting hibernating brown bears than vampires for ultimate serenity as you stroll.

How to do it

Responsible Travel offers an eight-day ‘Transylvania Winter Walking & Snowshoeing’ holiday through the mountains, caves and castles of this quiet corner of Romania from £1,249pp. Groups of up to 15 people can explore Kalibash villages and valleys in the Transylvanian Alps, drink warm goblets of plum brandy and stay in a locally run guesthouse, Villa Hermani.

Departures from December - April 2025.

Hopfen-am-See, Germany

open image in gallery Hohenschwangau Castle was the childhood residence of King Ludwig II of Bavaria ( Getty Images )

Head deep into the Bavarian Alps for winter walks that weave among fairytale castles, deep lakes and forests blanketed with flakes.

Aside from an abundance of scenic paths through the Hopfen forest, travellers to the German mountains can ride the Tegelberg cable car for views over Füssen’s lakes and the yellow exterior of Hohenschwangau castle.

How to do it

Inntravel features seven days of winter walking around Hopfen-am-See from £1,255pp excluding flights. Hikers will stay in the Eggensberger bio-hotel, and with no fixed itinerary, there are options to discover lakes, Tegelberg’s 1,730m peak and King Ludwig II’s castles with snow underfoot.

Departures from December - March 2025.

Rondane National Park, Norway

open image in gallery Rondane is Norway’s oldest national park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Norway’s oldest national park – Rondane – promises a haven for hikers brave enough to conquer one of ten peaks even in the Scandinavian country’s typically low temperatures.

With wild reindeer herds, waterfalls and over 2,500km of cross-country skiing trails in nearby Rondablikk, this is where frosty treks are done best.

How to do it

Gutsy Girls’ ‘Cross Country Ski and Yoga Retreat’ hosts six days of guided adventures in Norway from £1,950, including cross-country skiing, snowshoe tours, yoga sessions, a dog sledging experience and accommodation in a traditional mountain hotel. The women’s only adventure takes place in Venabydsfjellet on the edge of Rondane National Park.

Departures from December - April 2025.

