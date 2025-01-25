The UK is blessed with more than 140,000 miles of footpaths, bridleways and byways, meaning that you’re never very far from a wonderful walk through our green and pleasant land.

A ramble is a fine thing in itself, providing untold health benefits for both body and mind. But many would argue that a really good walk requires a good pub at the end of it. What could be better than a table by a fireplace, a good meal and a stiff drink after a lengthy stroll through the countryside?

With that in mind, here are 12 top routes for a stroll across the UK countryside, from Sussex to Scotland, and, of course, where to stop for a quick pick-me-up before heading home.

Seven Sisters circular walk from Birling Gap, Sussex

open image in gallery Blow away the cobwebs with a cliffside walk in Sussex ( Getty/iStock )

Duration: 3-4 hours

There are few sights as quintessentially “English” as the Seven Sisters – the undulating succession of chalk cliffs facing out into the Channel. Start at Birling Gap then take the coast path west, passing across the clifftops before turning inland to follow the winding River Cuckmere. Turn right again at Westdean and follow the public footpaths towards Friston and East Dean. Be sure to stop at the latter for a drink at the Tiger Inn, a 15th-century tavern serving real ales and hearty grub, before walking the last mile back to the starting point.

Ribblehead Viaduct Whernside circular walk, Yorkshire Dales

open image in gallery Take in the Yorkshire Dales views before stopping at the Station Inn ( David Hobbs )

Duration: 4 hours

Starting from Ribblehead train station, follow the trackside footpath northwest – almost immediately, you’ll see the elegant arches of the Ribblehead Viaduct on your left. Keep going until the path eventually crosses the railway line. A short way beyond the crossing, you’ll come to Force Gill waterfall. The route then wends its way around Whernside before turning sharply uphill for the summit – one of the highest in the Dales. It’s a steep climb but worth it for the sweeping views. Descend back towards the starting point, with a short detour to the Station Inn for a restorative pint.

Read more: Best winter hiking holidays in Europe for snowshoeing, winter sun and mountain climbs

Thames Path from Battersea Park to Kew Gardens, London

open image in gallery Find a metropolitan menu, wines, beers and cocktails at The Botanist in London ( The Botanist on the Green )

Duration: 3 hours

There’s no need to leave London to find fine views and fresh(ish) air. The Thames Path is a rich and rewarding journey through the heart of the capital. The section along the southern bank from Battersea Park to Kew Gardens is undoubtedly one of the prettier stretches, passing through inner-city woodlands and wetlands, past parks and boat clubs, cricket pitches and tennis courts while the river slips by. Upon reaching Kew, it’s just a short hop down to The Botanist, a smart gastropub with a metropolitan menu and a strong selection of wines, beers and cocktails.

Blakeney Point wildlife walk, Norfolk

open image in gallery The shifting shoreline at Blakeney Point, Norfolk, makes for a dynamic walk all year round ( Getty )

Duration: 3 hours

This brisk and breezy walk on the North Norfolk coast can be challenging underfoot, since much of it is shingle. But those who persevere may well be rewarded with an up-close view of the UK’s largest seal colony. From the National Trust car park at Cley, follow the beach west for two miles, then turn left when you come to the grassy dunes. Follow this path until you reach the Old Lifeboat House, then turn right along the boardwalk. From here at other times of the year, you may be able to spot the seals – they come here to breed between late October and mid-January. Be sure to keep a safe distance and keep dogs tightly leashed. Retrace your footsteps to the car park, then make the short trip into Cley, where you’ll find good gastropub fare and a convivial atmosphere at The George & Dragon.

Read more: What Rishi Sunak can expect on the Coast to Coast walk – as he bids to make it ‘UK’s greatest national trail’

Cheddar Gorge loop, Somerset

open image in gallery Looking down from Cheddar Gorge ( Getty )

Duration: 3 hours

This four-mile National Trust circuit follows a craggy route along the sides of the largest gorge in England. Head up Cufic Lane, opposite the visitor information centre, then turn right onto the footpath. The route is well-signposted with waymarkers, so it should be easy to follow. Continue along the northern clifftop – there are views of the Somerset Levels and Glastonbury Tor on a clear day – until you reach the road at Black Rock Nature Reserve. Cross over, and follow the arrows along the gorge’s southern flank back towards Cheddar. From the visitor centre, it’s a 10-minute walk into the town centre, where you’ll find the Riverside Inn, a gastropub beside the Cheddar Yeo river.

Port Eynon to Oxwich, Gower Peninsula, Wales

open image in gallery The Gower Peninsula was the UK’s first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty ( Getty/iStock )

Duration: 3-4 hours

The Gower Peninsula is sorely underrated outside of South Wales. It was the UK’s first AONB, and any stretch of its 39-mile coastline is worthy of exploration. One of the best bits is the path from Port Eynon to Oxwich as it’s beautiful and relatively easygoing. Walk through the nature reserve into Oxwich village, then head back to where you started via the inland route, passing the impressive castle (really just a grand house with military pretensions, and also sadly closed this time of year). Once in Port Eynon again, grab a table at the Ship Inn, an old smugglers’ haunt with strong local ales on tap.

Read more: The best coastal walks to inspire you this autumn and winter

Bourton-on-the-Water circular walk, via Lower Slaughter, Cotswolds

open image in gallery Cask ales, strong cider and pub food classics await ( Kingsbridge pub )

Duration: 4 hours

This rambling loop through the Cotswolds starts in the honeypot village of Bourton-on-the-Water. From there, follow the River Windrush through gently rolling hills towards Naunton (pause to admire the wonderful 17th-century dovecote) before turning east towards the River Eye. Turn right at the river and follow it down through Upper Slaughter and onward to Lower Slaughter. From there, it’s another half-hour walk back to Bourton, where you’ll find the Kingsbridge, a warm and welcoming venue offering cask ales and strong cider alongside a menu of pub classics.

Bamburgh Castle to Waren Mill, Northumberland

open image in gallery Bamburgh Castle makes the perfect backdrop for a coastal walk all year round ( Getty )

Duration 2-3 hours

From the gates of Bamburgh’s imposing Norman fortress, head down to the coast path and turn left, going past the lighthouse and the Newtown Gun Emplacement, with the Farne Islands visible out to sea. Skirt the edge of Budle Bay until you reach the pretty little hamlet of Waren Mill. You can then return the way you came, or cut inland, passing the Grace Darling Museum as you head back into Bamburgh. Stop in at the Lord Crewe before heading for home – it’s been providing bed and board to weary travellers for more than 850 years.

Read more: The best walks in the Lake District: Beautiful lakeside hiking routes and where to stay

Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh

open image in gallery Make time for a pitstop at the Sheep Heid Inn when tackling Arthur’s Seat ( Sheep Heid Inn )

Duration: 2 hours

Making the lung-busting ascent up Arthur’s Seat is not for the faint-hearted – it’s a steep 251m climb to the summit. Still, for many in Edinburgh it offers a favourite outdoor jaunt in the heart of the city. The best place to start is the entrance near Holyrood Palace. Go past St Margaret’s Well and bear left at the fork. Follow the path to the hill’s peak, admire the views, then descend via the zig-zagging steps. If you can, it’s worth making a detour down towards Duddingston, where you’ll find the Sheep Heid Inn at the foot of the slope. It’s an inviting country-style pub with a convivial atmosphere and, most unusually, its very own skittle alley.

Castle Ward shoreline circuit, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery Keep your eyes peeled for the 15th-century Audley’s Castle on this Northern Ireland walk ( Getty )

Duration: 1-2 hours

This trail partly follows the southern shoreline of Strangford Lough, the largest sea inlet in the British Isles and a good place for birdwatching. Start at the Shore Car Park and follow the path, keeping the water to your right. Almost immediately, you’ll pass Old Castle Ward, which fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones may recognise as Winterfell Castle. The path curves inland shortly after passing another historic monument, Audley’s Castle. Follow it past the ornamental canal, then either cut across the parkland back to the car park or continue following the boundary path to extend the walk. For a glass of something medicinal, and perhaps a bite to eat, head into nearby Strangford and grab a table in The Cuan.

Read more: The best walking holidays in Scotland for long-distance trails

Porthdinllaen marine trail, Llŷn Peninsula, Wales

open image in gallery There are sea defences and sand martins to see on the Llŷn Peninsula ( Getty/iStock )

Duration: 1-2 hours

This two-and-a-half-mile National Trust trail treads through a Welsh wildlife haven from Mora Nefyn car park. Head down onto the sand to follow the beach past unfinished sea defences and sand martin nests until you reach the hamlet of Porthdinllaen. Here, walkers can reward themselves with a local brew mid-coastal stroll at the Tŷ Coch Inn – accessible only via foot for non-residents. Carry on around the seagrass-studded headland past the lifeboat station onto the golf course for views across the bay before you loop back to the car park.

Kinloch Hourn to the Old Forge, Inverie, Scotland

open image in gallery Kinloch Hourn is a settlement at the end of Loch Hourn in the west Highlands ( Getty/iStock )

Duration: 1-2 days

Clocking in at 15.5 miles long, this trail to the most remote pub on mainland Britain is one for the serious steppers and ultimate pub enthusiasts. The route from Kinloch Hourn to The Old Forge, Inverie, is a one-way hike on the edge of the Knoydart Peninsula that committed pint sinkers can complete over one or two days. Climb the gravel path past Loch Hourn to Barrisdale Bay with views of Ladhar Bheinn mountain and pitch up for a deserved picnic before ascending to Mam Barrisdale. Finally, follow the Highland cows down to Loch an Dubh Lochain and keep plodding until you reach the village of Inverie and the legendary Old Forge for a frosty ale.

Read more: England’s six-day hike that offers you vistas, history and a slice of rural life