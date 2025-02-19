Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A remarkable pink-hued sandy stretch in Greece has been named the best beach in the world for 2025, while some notable UK shorelines placed highly in the European rankings.

Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor has released its annual Traveller’s Choice list of the best beaches around the world, placing them on a list based on global reviews and ratings by Tripadvisor users over the past year.

While competition is tough across the globe, with hot and cold climate destinations producing some of the most spectacular sandy shores, helped by unique natural surroundings, beautiful bodies of water and local activities and eateries, Tripadvisor did find one winner.

This year's best beach in the world is Elafonissi Beach on the Greek island of Crete, re-joining the list for the first time in four years and climbing 23 places.

The beach is best known for its striking pink sand that becomes more visible based on weather conditions and the season.

The unique pink hue comes from microscopic organisms known as Foraminifera shellfish, which leave behind reddish shells after they complete their life cycle, which are then crushed and mixed with the white sand.

open image in gallery Pink sands makes Elafonissi Beach unique ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Aside from the pink sands, the beach is also blessed with crystal-clear waters lapping on the shores, as well as being surrounded by forests of cedar trees popular with hikers.

Taking second spot is Banana Beach on the island of Phuket in Thailand. The country is well known for being a haven for golden stretches of sand, lined by palm trees against a backdrop of turquoise waters.

open image in gallery Banana Beach in Thailand is a great place for snorkelling ( Tripadvisor )

What sets Banana Beach apart is the opportunity to go diving or snorkelling around the coral reefs, or if the conditions permit, grabbing a board and catching the waves.

After relaxing on the golden sands, there are also some great food options just off the beach to try.

open image in gallery Eagle Beach provides visitors with white soft sands ( Tripadvisor )

In third place is Eagle Beach in Aruba in the Caribbean, with Tripadvisor users saying it is one of the less crowded beaches on the island, but still offers soft white sands and warm waters.

While UK shores were up against tough competition when looking at beaches across the world, when the list is narrowed to European beaches alone, some made it in the top 25.

Ranking number 20 on the European list is Weymouth Beach, taking a top spot for the fourth year in a row.

open image in gallery Weymouth Beach is known for being a family favourite ( Getty Images )

Found at the heart of the diverse and picturesque Jurassic Coast, Weymouth’s beach has a gradual sloping seabed that makes it ideal for safe swimming for families in calm weather. It’s also known for its cleanliness and accessibility.

Surrounding the sandy shore is Weymouth’s historic harbour, as well as charming restaurants, cafes and shops.

Also ranking highly is Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, named as number 23 in Europe, a two-mile stretch of golden sands inside a large bay, known for being one of the best destinations in Great Yarmouth for windsurfing, surfing or body boarding.

open image in gallery Gorleston-on-Sea is a watersports haven ( Tripadvisor )

Kristen Dalton, president of Tripadvisor said: "Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards uniquely reflect the voices of millions of global travellers and help guide people to plan their best trip yet.

“In my family, beaches aren’t just for sunbathing - we like to get out and explore! The diversity of this year’s winners really showcases everything that a beach trip can have to offer.”

“Whether it's strolling the beautiful pink sand beaches of our world winner, Elafonissi beach, in Greece, experiencing breathtaking vistas in Indonesia, whale watching in Hawaii or diving in magical bioluminescent waters in Thailand - there really is something for everyone.

“This year’s lists span an incredible six continents and 50 countries with over 100 of the very best beaches showcasing the eclectic mix of coastal spots across the world.”

Top 10 beaches in the world for 2025

Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida Praia da Falésia, Algarve, Portugal Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Playa de Muro Beach, Mallorca, Spain Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast