American Airlines makes major change to its basic economy tickets
The change in policy only surfaced when a terms and conditions update on the carrier’s website was noticed by frequent flyers on Wednesday
American Airlines has stopped awarding loyalty points and miles for basic economy fares.
The change in policy only surfaced when a terms and conditions update on the carrier’s website was noticed by frequent flyers on Wednesday. No emails were sent to members of the carrier’s loyalty scheme, AAdvantage, and no press release was issued.
The airline later confirmed the new rule in a statement, saying: "We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace.
“Customers who purchase a basic economy ticket on December 17, 2025, and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points towards AAdvantage status.
“Basic economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks and in-flight entertainment.”
If you purchased your basic economy ticket on or before December 16, 2025, you will still earn miles and points, even if your flight is in 2026.
American passengers can earn points on every other ticket type — main cabin (the standard economy fare and typically $30 to $90 more than basic on domestic flights), main cabin extra, premium economy, business class and first class.
How much you earn, regardless of cabin type, depends on your AAdvantage status level, with zero-status members earning five loyalty points and five miles per $1, and Executive Platinum members 11 points and miles.
For the past three years, basic economy fares earned two miles and two loyalty points per $1 spent, down from five miles and five points before 2022.
The move by American Airlines is no doubt an attempt to nudge passengers towards buying more expensive tickets, but could risk driving them towards booking ultra-cheap fares with rival carriers such as Spirit and Frontier.
However, Delta Air Lines stripped loyalty points from its basic fares in 2021, and far from the move harming the carrier’s market share, it’s gone from strength to strength.
