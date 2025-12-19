American Airlines makes major change to its basic economy tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Airlines has stopped awarding loyalty points and miles for basic economy fares.

The change in policy only surfaced when a terms and conditions update on the carrier’s website was noticed by frequent flyers on Wednesday. No emails were sent to members of the carrier’s loyalty scheme, AAdvantage, and no press release was issued.

The airline later confirmed the new rule in a statement, saying: "We routinely evaluate our fare products to remain competitive in the marketplace.

“Customers who purchase a basic economy ticket on December 17, 2025, and beyond will not earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points towards AAdvantage status.

open image in gallery American Airlines customers who purchased a basic economy ticket on December 17 or after will not earn AAdvantage miles or loyalty points ( American Airlines )

“Basic economy customers will continue to receive one free personal item and one free carry-on bag, free snacks, soft drinks and in-flight entertainment.”

If you purchased your basic economy ticket on or before December 16, 2025, you will still earn miles and points, even if your flight is in 2026.

American passengers can earn points on every other ticket type — main cabin (the standard economy fare and typically $30 to $90 more than basic on domestic flights), main cabin extra, premium economy, business class and first class.

How much you earn, regardless of cabin type, depends on your AAdvantage status level, with zero-status members earning five loyalty points and five miles per $1, and Executive Platinum members 11 points and miles.

For the past three years, basic economy fares earned two miles and two loyalty points per $1 spent, down from five miles and five points before 2022.

open image in gallery For the past three years, basic economy fares earned two miles and two loyalty points per $1 spent, down from five miles and five points before 2022 ( American Airlines )

The move by American Airlines is no doubt an attempt to nudge passengers towards buying more expensive tickets, but could risk driving them towards booking ultra-cheap fares with rival carriers such as Spirit and Frontier.

However, Delta Air Lines stripped loyalty points from its basic fares in 2021, and far from the move harming the carrier’s market share, it’s gone from strength to strength.