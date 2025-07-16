A first look at Aman Resort’s new Saudi Arabia hotel, Amansamar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ultra-luxury hotel company Aman Resorts has revealed an early look at one of its first openings in Saudi Arabia as it sets to expand its Middle Eastern portfolio of hotels and private villas.

The new property, known as Amansamar, is currently under construction in the Wadi Safar development, which is slated to reimagine the area into an international luxury destination.

Aman’s property will feature an 80-room hotel, which will promote “peace and privacy” as well as a sense of “calm” through the brand’s signature minimalist design led by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects.

The design of the property will include natural materials, subtle patterns and metallic accents to reflect the desert landscape.

Alongside the hotel, Aman is also constructing a series of residences, which will be comprised of luxury villas and private estates, creating a new desert community hidden amongst the wadis.

open image in gallery The design will reflect the natural landscape of the desert ( Aman Resorts )

The brand already offers residences across Dubai, the Maldives, the United States and other countries, permanent homes where owners can fully immerse themselves in the brand’s lifestyle offering.

Amansamar’s amenities will be available to both guests and residents, such as the Aman Spa with its signature hammam and banya (bath) houses and hydrotherapy facilities.

Among other facilities, there will be a racquet club, multiple pools and a kids’ club, while in the nearby Wadi Safar development, guests will be close to the Royal Signature Golf Course, as well as polo and equestrian facilities.

Dining venues are also under construction on the site, although what they will offer is yet to be revealed.

open image in gallery Amansamar will be located within the new luxurious Wadi Safar development ( Aman Resorts )

Amansamar is being constructed alongside other projects across Saudi Arabia, including Janu Diriyah, a hotel that will serve as a base to explore the Unesco World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, a maze of 15th-century palaces.

Another destination, Aman AlUla, is also under development near the ancient oasis city of the same name.

The ultra-luxury brand is currently expanding its Middle East portfolio, with openings also coming soon in Dubai set on the Jumeirah Peninsula.

Aman was founded in 1988 and launched its first property in Phuket, Thailand, and since then has launched 36 hotels, resorts and branded residences around the world.

