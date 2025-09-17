Power rankings for best - and worst - airports in the US and Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Overpriced food, flight delays and long lines at security - what’s not to love about going to the airport?

But all terminals are not made equal, according to a new survey of thousands of American and Canadian travelers, who have had their say on the most and least satisfying locations in North America.

Top of the “mega airport” list, for the second year running, is Midwestern hub, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, according to the annual poll from J.D. Power.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranks second and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport comes in third.

Sitting at the bottom of the group is Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers every year.

open image in gallery Newark Liberty Airport is the least satisfying North American mega airport, according to a survey of 30,000 travelers by J. D. Power ( Getty Images )

The results came from more than 30,000 surveys completed by U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one North American airport in the past year.

For large airports - which funneled between 10 to 33 million passengers per year - John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California also came top for the second year in a row. Tampa International Airport came second and Dallas Love Field was third. Philadelphia International Airport ranked lowest in this category.

In the medium-sized group (4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year) Indianapolis International Airport was top, followed by Ontario International Airport and Buffalo Niagara International Airport. At the bottom of this list was Edmonton International Airport.

The study, now in its 20th year, revealed that overall satisfaction with North American airports is improving, despite "persistently crowded terminals, widespread flight delays and rising prices".

Overall satisfaction scores jumped 10 points, on a 1,000-point scale, driven largely by improvements in food, beverage, retail and ease of travel through the airport, according to J.D. Power.

open image in gallery Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is the No.1 mega airport for the second consecutive year ( Getty Images )

The study found that airport efforts to incorporate authentic local food and beverage brands in terminals have helped fuel a boost in satisfaction, said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.

He also said that a number of airports had undertaken major refurbishments, boosting traveler experience.

The study polled passengers in a number of areas including ease of travel through the airport, facilities, staff, food, beverage and retail.

The most satisfying mega airports in North America

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Harry Reid International Airport

The most satisfying large airports in North America

John Wayne Airport, Orange County Tampa International Airport Dallas Love Field Kansas City International Airport Raleigh-Durham International Airport

The most satisfying medium airports in North America