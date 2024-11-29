Black Friday travel deals 2024: Cheap offers on flights, holidays, hotels and cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Get prepared to tick iconic destinations off your travel bucket list in 2025 by bagging a bargain on short- and long-haul journeys in the Black Friday sales – whether dreaming of European city breaks or trips to the Caribbean.

The Black Friday weekend is the ideal opportunity to score discounts on hotel stays, flights and all-inclusive package holidays – and this year is no different. Budget travellers can save hundreds on their next trip with huge travel deals from providers such as British Airways, National Rail, Jet2holidays and Royal Caribbean live now.

We’ve already seen big reductions from the likes of Tui, Sandals and easyJet on package holiday deals, with up to £300 off selected summer trips, city breaks and winter sun getaways from the popular getaway hosts.

With offers available from Black Friday on 29 November well into Cyber Monday on 2 December and Travel Tuesday the next day, we’ll be keeping this guide updated during one of the biggest sales events of the year.

Here is what we know about the top Black Friday travel deals that have landed so far.

Best flight deals

British Airways

Prepare to jetset for less with the British Airways Black Friday sale. Not only are there UK and Europe flights from just £39 each way, but an offer of three nights for the price of two on city breaks to the likes of Venice and Prague and discounted deals of up to £300 off on select holiday packages headed for Dubai, Cancun and the USA. The serious savings can be booked until midnight on 2 December.

easyJet

open image in gallery Apply “BLKFRIDAY” to easyJet holidays taken before 31 October 2026 ( Getty Images )

Budget airline easyJet is kicking off their Black Friday event with an up to £200 flash sale on package holidays to everywhere from Egypt to Cyprus and Spain when code “BLKFRIDAY” is applied to trips taken before 31 October 2026. With some seats on flights 15 per cent off until 2 December, it’s time to book a bargain trip to dreamy destinations worldwide.

Virgin Atlantic

The Black Friday sale at Virgin Atlantic has huge savings on flights until Cyber Monday. You’ll find up to £25 off per person, plus save a further £100 off when you spend a minimum of £3,500 per couple or £4,400 per family of four. Flying to Orlando, Tampa or the Caribbean? Save an extra £60 per adult and £45 per child too.

Ryanair

To get away for even less, Ryanair’s Cyber Week deals have kicked off with a ‘Buy one get one-half price’ offer on flights for a minimum of two passengers to travel between 1 December and 16 February 2025. The offer is live until tomorrow, with discounted Dublin flights from London Gatwick still available to book from £50.99 per person. The budget airline is expected to roll out a whole series of further savings across this sale weekend.

Best hotel deals

Booking.com

Avid travellers can save up to 35 per cent on selected hotel reservations and accommodation with Booking.com’s Black Friday offerings from 21 November until 4 December. The cost-saving stays can be booked for dates between now and 31 December 2025, whether a long weekend away or a week of relaxing beside the beach.

Hard Rock Hotels

open image in gallery Stay for less with up to 55 per cent off Hard Rock Hotels ( Hard Rock )

Hard Rock’s holiday deals for Black Friday include up to 55 per cent off all-inclusive resorts such as Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos and Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, among others. The promotion is available to book until 6 December 2024 for stays taken before 20 December 2025. There’s also up to $200 resort credit per night, free kids’ places, free transfers and late check-out up for grabs.

Hilton Hotels

Savings of up to 50 per cent have hit Hilton stays this sale season with hundreds slashed off hotel rates everywhere from California and Quebec to Mexico and New York. Book now for the best rates at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Los Cabos.

Yotel

Guests looking to check in to any Yotel hotel before 31 December 2025 will find a 30 per cent discount on room rates this Black Friday. Book before 4 December using promo code “BLACKFRIDAY” for early access to huge savings on city break accommodation in Manchester, Porto, Edinburgh, and San Francisco.

Best holiday deals

loveholidays

Loveholidays Black Friday promotion is live until 3 December for budget-savvy travellers to basket savings of up to £200 off selected city breaks, £450 off selected long haul holidays, and £350 off selected 5-star escapes. Top picks include seven nights at Tivoli Hotel Aqua Park in Egypt flying from London Gatwick, from £189pp in February 2025.

open image in gallery Save 30 per cent on select hotels from New York to Dubai with Expedia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Expedia

Members of Expedia can sign in to save 30 per cent or more on selected hotels from New York to Dubai when they book before 4 December in the holiday provider’s biggest travel sale of the year. Holidays with nights in spacious suites and elegant apartments are bookable for travel until 15 December 2025 as part of the Black Friday deal.

Tui

With savings on package holidays, Marella Cruises and Tui River Cruises for eight days this cyber sale season, you won’t want to miss Tui’s Black Friday deals. Holidaymakers can save up to £300 on bookings from 1 January 2025 to 31 October 2026 using code “BLKFRI” as part of the promotion live until the end of 2 December. There’s also a 10 per cent web discount on all return flights, £300 off of selected Marella Cruises with “BFSAIL300” and money off Tui River Cruises when “BFRIVER” is applied at checkout.

Sandals Resorts

open image in gallery Save £100 on a stay in St Vincent ( Sandals )

Sandals Black Friday deals have landed with savings of up to £100 on dreamy all-inclusive Caribbean holidays when booked before 2 December. Sunseekers looking to jet set to white sands at 17 properties from Jamaica to Curaçao, The Bahamas and Barbados for a week before the end of 2027 will qualify for the discount when the code “BF100” is applied at checkout.

Intrepid Travel

For a once-in-a-lifetime small group adventure at a much smaller price point, Intrepid Travel’s annual Cyber Sale is offering up to 20 per cent off selected adventures when booking before 5 December. Explorers can save hundreds on a Sri Lankan food adventure, a family holiday to Peru and a picturesque pedal through Provence when travelling between 1 December 2024 and 30 September 2025 as part of the promotion.

Jet2holidays

Holidaymakers keen to bag a bargain will love the Jet2holidays series of Black Friday promotions featuring £90pp off on all holidays and 15 per cent off all Jet2 flights departing before 31 March 2025. MyJet2 account members have even more incentive to book now, with discounts for couples up to £200 – that’s an extra £100pp off full-price holiday packages.

Best rail deals

open image in gallery Get the wheels rolling on rail travel this winter ( Getty Images )

Interrail by National Rail

Railfans keen for a summer on the tracks in 2025 are probably prepping to book their next interrailing adventure. Interrail by National Rail’s Black Friday savings of 25 per cent on Interrail Global Passes and selected One Country Passes are sure to get the wheels rolling. From 26 November until 17 December seven-day adult passes, previously £324, will cost just £243 for travel up to 11 months from the purchase date.

LeShuttle

Self-drive travel under the Channel this winter starts from just £47 each way in LeShuttle’s Black Friday sale. Those who sign up for a free account before 2 December can fill their boots with ski slopes, Christmas shopping and markets without pesky luggage restrictions and for a fraction of the price with travel up until 31 March 2025.

Best ski deals

Heidi

Looking to book your next ski trip during Black Friday? Heidi’s annual sale is back. Offering a discount of £50pp, you can save on trips of varied lengths, including weekend and week-long breaks, and destinations.

open image in gallery Save on ski this cyber sale season ( Getty Images )

Contiki

Travellers between 18 and 35 can save big this cyber sale season with 25 per cent shaved off 145 Contiki escapes for 2024. Live until 5 December for travel between 1 January and 31 December 2025, the discount features a bucket list worth of European favourites, including savings on ski weeks in Austria and New Zealand.

Best cruise deals

Virgin Voyages

open image in gallery There’s 40 per cent off all Virgin Voyages sailing until 2026 this Black Friday ( Virgin Voyages )

To sail into savings, there’s 40 per cent off all Virgin Voyages sailing until 2026, as well as up to $300 (around £230) in free drinks from now until 3 December. Journeys to turquoise Caribbean waters start from £787.12pp on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady with cruises to Rome, Ibiza and Mykonos priced from £1,322.36pp.

Royal Caribbean

Seafaring travellers can save up to £640pp on Royal Caribbean cruises with kids cruising from £99, and $500 complimentary onboard credit among offers. The penny-saving promotion is live from 9 November through 9 December and includes sailings on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, debuting August 2025.

P&O Cruises

Passengers can save up to £300 per cabin on sailings with P&O Cruises until 2 December. The deal applies to sailings between 1 March 2025 and 2 October 2026. Prices start from £299 per person for a Belgium getaway departing from Southampton on 3 April 2025.

Celestyal

Celestyal’s cruise fares are being cut by up to 67 per cent in its Black Friday sale. Passengers can embark on seven-night cruises starting at £319 per person. The Black Friday deals apply to 65 itineraries on the line’s Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf routes but the offer is only valid between 25 November and 3 December.

Cunard

Cunard has launched early saver fares from £599 per person. The promotion is available until midnight on 5 December 2024 for sailings between March 2025 and January 2026. The Black Friday deal applies to its whole fleet so you could sail on its newest ship Queen Anne from Southampton to Hamburg, Rotterdam, and Zeebrugge or to the Norwegian Fjords.

