As landscapes bloom into colour from Amsterdam to the Amalfi Coast, the itch to escape UK weather during April’s usual showers has arrived with spring.

Tempted to travel to warmer temperatures or clock up your step count on city breaks? There are plenty of offers to lean into shoulder season ahead of peak pricing across the summer holidays.

With deals by Sandals, Tui, Jet2holidays, and more shaving hundreds off flights, hotels and holiday packages, it’s prime time to book a break.

Travellers can save on a spell in the tulip fields with discounted Interrail passes or take off to Tenerife on a budget with sales now live.

Here’s our pick of top travel deals for springtime getaways to help holiday plans flourish for less.

Interrail by National Rail

National Rail is currently offering 15 per cent off ‘Interrail Global Passes’ and ‘One Country Passes’ with Interrail. To get the wheels rolling on spring travel plans across 33 participating countries, the sale runs until 1 April for travel up to 11 months from the purchase date. With global passes available from £152 and a one-country pass starting at just £36, now’s the time to consider an adventure on the tracks.

Book now

Sandals and Beaches Resorts

open image in gallery Sandals spring deal sees savings of up to £300 ( Sandals )

Sandals spring deal sees savings of up to £300 on dreamy all-inclusive Caribbean holidays when booked through Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd before 2 April. Sunseekers looking to jet set to white sands at 20 properties from Jamaica to Curaçao, The Bahamas and Barbados for a week before the end of 2027 will qualify for the discount when the code “SAVE” is applied at checkout.

Book now

Tui

Just in time to travel in the Easter holidays, Tui’s March discount code saves travellers up to £200 on holidays to destinations including Spain’s Costa Blanca and Belek, Turkey when they spend £2,000. The discount is valid for ‘My Tui’ travellers with exclusive codes live until 7 April for package holidays departing between 1 May and 31 October 2025.

Book now

Jet2holidays

Sign up for a myJet2 account to unlock even more savings this spring. Right now, members can enjoy up to £100 off per person on selected bookings with code “SPRING100” before 2 April. Membership also grants access to additional perks, including priority access to sales and exclusive deals.

Book now

open image in gallery Sign up for a myJet2 account to unlock even more savings this spring ( Getty Images )

Booking.com

Looking to jet off last minute? You can save 15 per cent or more on last-minute stays with Booking.com for travel before 1 April 2025. With hundreds of deals on worldwide hotels, including London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dubai, and rooms starting from just £16 per night – it’s a no-brainer to book a last-minute spring getaway this weekend.

Book now

loveholidays

There’s up to £350 off thousands of select holidays, from all-inclusive beach resorts to New York hotels, on loveholidays now. With more than 500 five-star haunts included from Greece to Vietnam, there’s some serious cash to be saved.

Book now

First Choice

Booking your dream holiday with all the bells and whistles is £250 cheaper right now with First Choice. Save on all-inclusive packages for holidays departing between March and September 2025, with flights, food, drink and entertainment included. Think sunny days on the Greek Isles and all-in weeks in St Lucia.

Book now

open image in gallery Save on St Lucia this spring ( Getty Images )

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has savings of up to £210 for a family of four when you fly with the airline for a holiday in the sunnier climes of the Caribbean. That’s £60 per adult and £45 per child to be saved for travel taken in the next 331 days.

Book now

Cunard

Cruisers can receive up to $600 (£514) onboard credit per balcony stateroom on select Cunard bookings made until midnight on 2 June 2025. The promotion is available on 450 voyages across the luxury line’s entire fleet, including ocean liner Queen Mary 2 and the brand’s newest ship Queen Anne for breaks departing between 1 August 2025 and 21 April 2027.

Book now

open image in gallery Cruisers can receive up to $600 onboard credit on select Cunard bookings ( Getty Images )

Contiki

Contiki, the travel company for young adults between 18 and 35, currently has a flash sale with up to 20 per cent off selected trips until 8 April. With hundreds to be saved on Australian adventures and journeys spanning Singapore, this isn’t an offer you’ll want to miss.

Book now

