Sun or snow? If you haven’t had enough of winter yet and want to prolong the season, head to the ski slopes of the Italian Alps.

But if you’re pining for the sun and beaches, indulge in a holiday in Thailand, the Gambia or the laid-back Caribbean island of Dominica.

Stay in the UK with an off-grid break in Herefordshire or cobweb-clearing hikes in the South Downs.

If you’re looking for a big-ticket adventure, explore South America or take a leisurely tour of South Africa.

Wherever you decide to go on holiday in March, you’ll find some inspiration here.

Italy

open image in gallery Livigno in Lombardy is ideal for a late season snowy getaway ( Getty Images )

For anyone suffering from post-Winter Olympics withdrawal pains, get a dose of snow in one of the Olympic and Paralympic ski villages – Livigno in Lombardy. You’ll have lovely views of the Livigno Alps from Montavis Lodge, just a two-minute walk from the San Rocco ski lift, and you can use the wellness facilities at nearby Hotel Lac Salin. SNO is offering 38 per cent off a seven-night holiday departing 21 March, which now costs from £708pp, down from £1,148pp. Price includes flights, transfers, breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on ski hire if you buy a lift pass.

Thailand

open image in gallery Koh Phangan boasts idyllic beaches ( Getty Images )

Enjoy all the pleasures of shoulder season in Thailand with this two-centre holiday offered by Tropical Sky. Spend the first five nights at the very smart NH Collection Peace Resort Samui in Koh Samui right by the beach, before taking a boat to the seriously laid-back Buri Rasa Village on the island of Koh Phangan for the next five nights. This 10-night holiday in March costs from £1,499pp, saving £150pp, including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Dominica

open image in gallery Dominica is known for its pretty towns and beautiful landscapes ( Getty Images )

Dominica is still one of the sleepier islands in the Caribbean, but its popularity is slowly growing. Get there now and stay at The Champs on a hilltop near the northern town of Portsmouth, where you get lovely views of Prince Rupert Bay. Sunvil has a 10-night holiday from £2,259pp (or seven nights from £2,002pp) departing 21 March, including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Herefordshire

open image in gallery Escape off-grid in Herefordshire ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Recharge your batteries by going off-grid in this delightful stone cottage seven miles west of Hereford in the Wye Valley. This secluded two-bedroom hideaway, with the suitably quirky name of Mrs Higgs, is surrounded by woodland and has a wood-fired hot tub in the garden. It’s so deep into the woods that water comes from a spring, and everything is solar-powered. Four nights in March with Unique Hideaways cost from £661.

The Gambia

open image in gallery Enjoy winter sunshine in The Gambia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Catch Atlantic breezes from your sunlounger on the beach or by the pool at Sunbeach Hotel at Cape Point, where the Gambia river spills out into the ocean. The Gambia Experience has knocked £300pp off a week’s holiday departing 14 March – it’s now £1,099pp, and the price includes flights, transfers and all-inclusive accommodation.

Sussex

open image in gallery Sussex offers some of the best of UK countryside ( Getty Images )

With any luck, spring weather might have come early to the South Downs by the time March rolls around. That’s your cue to immerse yourself in the fragrant countryside of the South Downs on a self-guided walking holiday with HF Holidays. Using cosy Abingworth Hall in Thakeham as your base, you’ll set out each day to explore surrounding beauty spots including Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve, South Downs Way and Seven Sisters Country Park. Prices for four nights in March start at £529pp and include full-board accommodation, routes and maps.

And if you want to splash out…

South America

open image in gallery Fly to Argentina’s wine capital Mendoza ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Combine three countries in one spectacular journey on this Chile, Argentina and Brazil 14-day guided tour with Travelsphere. Arrive in Santiago and explore Chile’s capital before flying to Argentina’s wine capital, Mendoza, and then its actual capital, Buenos Aires, before carrying on to Iguaçu Falls and finishing in style in Rio. Prices for a 9 March departure start at £4,599pp and include flights, transfers, breakfast and one dinner.

South Africa

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in some of South Africa’s most beautiful regions ( Getty Images )

Join a select group for Riviera Travel’s 16-day Wild Africa tour, which immerses you in some of South Africa’s most beautiful regions. After visiting Cape Town and the Cape of Good Hope, you’ll make your way along the coast towards Durban. Go on game drives in Addo Elephant National Park and Hluhluwe National Park, do some wine tasting in the Cape Winelands and take a cruise on Lake St Lucia while spotting crocodiles and hippos. Prices for a 14 March departure start at £4,999pp and include flights, all transport, 15 nights’ B&B accommodation, five lunches, four dinners and 15 experiences.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk