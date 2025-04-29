Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

June means we’re starting to get into proper summer holiday territory. The weather usually behaves itself, even in the UK, and the soaring prices and intense heat of high season haven’t quite kicked in yet. Crowds are still manageable, and the seas are beginning to warm up nicely.

The Mediterranean countries are usually top of most people’s lists, especially if you want to rent a villa in Corsica and enjoy heavenly sea views. Lose yourself in the rolling Lazio countryside in Italy’s heart, or explore some of Croatia’s loveliest islands by combining a cruise with a cycling holiday.

Canada’s eastern provinces are a joy to visit, especially by train. And if you want to stay closer to home, rent a houseboat on the Isle of Wight or go hiking along the scenic coastal paths of west Wales. Wherever you decide to go on holiday in June, take a look at these ideas for inspiration.

Canada

open image in gallery See some of Canada’s most appealing cities from the comfort of a train ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

See some of Canada’s most appealing cities from the comfort of a train as you make your leisurely way from the Atlantic provinces to Ontario. Using the venerable VIA Rail network, you start in Halifax, Nova Scotia’s lively capital, before travelling through New Brunswick towards gorgeous Quebec City. Get to know Quebec’s biggest city, Montreal, before finishing in cosmopolitan Toronto. Canadian Sky’s seven-night Eastern Rail Experience costs from £1,999pp and includes flights, rail travel, hotel accommodation when not on the train as well as some meals.

Croatia

open image in gallery Get to know Croatia’s islands and coastline of the magical Kvarner Gulf ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get to know Croatia’s islands and coastline of the magical Kvarner Gulf on this eight-day bike cruise with Completely Croatia. You start and finish in the elegant resort town of Opatija, and along the way you’ll explore Croatia’s two biggest islands, Krk and Cres. Discover the sandy beaches of Rab and the lunar landscapes of Pag before arriving at the incredibly fragrant island of Lošinj. There’s also the option to hire e-bikes subject to availability. Prices for a 14 June departure start at £1,405pp and include flights, luggage, transfers, half-board and a bike guide.

Isle of Wight

open image in gallery Stay in Bembridge harbour for wonderful sea views from the Isle of Wight’s east coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For a group gathering with a difference, club together to rent Newclose Houseboat, which sits in Bembridge harbour and gives you wonderful sea views from the Isle of Wight’s east coast. Spread over two decks, the houseboat has three double bedrooms, light-filled interiors and an outdoor deck where everyone can sit back and thoroughly chill out. Four nights’ rental with Unique Hideaways costs starts at £1,206 from 8 June.

Corsica

open image in gallery Stay near the beautiful north eastern coastal town of St-Florent ( Getty Images )

Book before 31 May to travel in June from London Stansted to Calvi and children aged from two to 17 fly for free when travelling with an adult. That’s another inducement to stay at the supremely relaxing l’Ancre Bleue, a four-bedroom villa near the beautiful north eastern coastal town of St-Florent. You’ll be captivated by the views from this hilltop villa, with a swimming pool and large garden, as well as the airy interiors. Corsican Places has seven nights’ self-catering at l’Ancre Bleue throughout June, from £849pp, saving £390pp, including flights, luggage, car hire and welcome pack.

Italy

open image in gallery Bolsena is home to some fabulous lakes ( Getty Images )

Surround yourself in the underrated and overlooked Lazio countryside when you stay in the very romantic Casa Francigena near the charming town of Bolsena. This rural retreat may have only one bedroom, but the interior is generously sized – as is the large covered terrace and lush green grounds that include a pool and olive groves. Bolsena and its fabulous lake are only 2km away, and Orvieto across the border in Umbria is a short drive. Booked through Vintage Travel, it costs £1,710 for a seven-night rental from 20 June.

Wales

open image in gallery Head to the wild west of Wales this June ( Getty Images )

Head to the wild west of Wales on this five-night walking holiday in Ceredigion and the Pembrokeshire coast with Ramble Worldwide. Using Gwbert Hotel on the banks of the River Teifi as your base, you’ll have a varied itinerary of relatively challenging walks, including along the Cardigan Coast Path to Aberporth, and all with sweeping views. Five nights’ half-board costs from £599pp, down from £649pp, from 23-28 June.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk