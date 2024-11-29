Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kick off the year in style by getting away, especially if you’ve had a hectic time over the Christmas holidays.

If you want to escape winter for a while, relax on the sandy beaches of the Gambia, or try a two-centre holiday in Cuba. If you’re feeling more energetic, explore some of Tenerife’s most exhilarating hiking trails.

January is usually one of the best times to hit the slopes, when prices go down after New Year’s Eve and before the half-term crowds of February descend on family favourites in France.

If you want to stay closer to home, discover the quiet side of Devon and clear the cobwebs with walks on the Dorset coast.

Whatever sort of holiday you’re planning for January, you’ll find some inspiration here.

The Gambia

open image in gallery Bathe in the Atlantic on the coast of Serekunda ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The soft sands of Kotu Beach are within stumbling distance at Kombo Beach Hotel, which was renovated last year. Unwind by the pool or the beach, and dine by the Atlantic Ocean in the waterside restaurant. The Gambia Experience has a week’s B&B in a premium sea-view room from £948pp, a saving of £326pp, and includes flights and transfers for a 7 January departure.

France

open image in gallery Take to the slopes from the charming village of Châtel ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get to know the massive Portes du Soleil ski domain by staying in one of its most charming villages, Châtel. Its own ski area is excellent, and you can easily ski across the Swiss border to Morgins as well as other Portes du Soleil resorts. Les Fermes de Châtel makes an appealing base: it’s right by the Super-Châtel cable car as well as many of the village’s shops and restaurants, and it has an indoor pool and spa for post-ski pampering. Peak Retreats has seven nights’ self-catering in a one-bedroom apartment from £1,185, which includes a Le Shuttle crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade, for a 4 January departure.

Devon

open image in gallery Walk off the festivities in Lynmouth, Devon ( Getty Images )

Enjoy views of the Bristol Channel when you stay at Ferndale House, a three-bedroom apartment in Lynmouth. This part of the North Devon coast is handy for walks to the Valley of Rocks and Blacksands Beach, as well as the atmospheric inland trails of Exmoor National Park. The apartment has plenty of cosy charm under its A-framed beamed ceilings, and there’s a wood burner to go with those lovely sea views. Booked through Marsdens Devon Cottages, five nights’ self-catering in January costs from £519, and up to three dogs are welcome.

Tenerife

open image in gallery Tread Tenerife to explore Mount Teide, Spain’s tallest peak ( Getty Images )

The highest mountain in Spain and beautiful black volcanic beaches are some of the rewards in store on the Walking the Trails of Tenerife self-guided walking holiday run by Headwater. Puerto de la Cruz in the north coast’s Orotava Valley will be your base, one of the four walking areas you’ll be able to explore, including Mount Teide, Spain’s tallest peak. Prices in January start at £1,059pp and include seven nights’ half-board and the Headwater navigation app. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Cuba

open image in gallery Combine a city break with a beach getaway on the sands of Varadero ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cuba lends itself perfectly to a holiday combining a city break with a beach getaway. It’s hard to resist the lure of Havana, which you can enjoy for the first three nights of your 10-night Love Cuba holiday. Stay at the elegant 19th-century Hotel Inglaterra, take in the views from the rooftop terrace and relax in the hot tub. After the city, the beach beckons, specifically the sands of Varadero just in front of your next hotel, Iberostar Bella Costa. Prices in January start at £1,449pp and include flights, transfers, three nights’ B&B in Havana and seven nights’ all-inclusive in Varadero.

Dorset

open image in gallery Stay in the small village of Corfe Castle ( Getty Images )

Gather a group of friends or family and hole up in the Dorset countryside, specifically St Edmunds House in the small village of Corfe Castle. This handsome stone house sleeps eight in four bedrooms and is packed with original features, as well as a wood-burning stove in one of the two lounges and an Aga-style range. You’ll be a short distance from fabulous coastal walks in Studland and Swanage and only half an hour from Lulworth Cove. Available through Island Cottage Holidays, it costs from £967 for five nights in January. One dog is welcome at an extra charge.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk