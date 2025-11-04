Six Senses Crans-Montana, Switzerland, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This high-altitude luxury hotel in the French-speaking side of Switzerland focuses on wellness, culinary and sustainability in luring well-heeled travellers from around the world for a blissful alpine escape

Location

At 1,500 metres above sea level with views of the Matterhorn and Mount Blanc on a clear day, this centrally located five-star property on the French-speaking side of Valais is a two- to three-hour drive from major cities Zurich, Geneva and also Milan – making it a great destination for weekend getaways with the family. Being Switzerland, train access is also easy from all Swiss cities.

The vibe

open image in gallery Six Senses Crans-Montana brings a touch of luxury to this part of the Valais alpine resort ( Six Senses Crans-Montana )

The recent addition of the Six Senses Crans-Montana adds oomph to the sometimes forgotten alpine resort of Valais. Driving up to the Six Senses Crans-Montana, you will instantly feel like you are checking in somewhere exciting and even a bit Hollywood-esque. The dark and almost futuristic parking lot is filled with contemporary art and Italian sports cars. Like all Six Senses properties around the globe, regionality and a sense of place is important, so expect the hotel design to be full of Swiss items. Think alphorn, cow bells, wooden architecture and furnishings all dictating the overall design of the property, but with a designer touch to emphasise that luxury is not forgotten.

Service

Renowned for being one of Switzerland’s most esteemed general managers, Jean-Yves Blatt recently started managing Six Senses Crans-Montana – so you will not expect anything less than professional, well-trained staff across all aspects of the hotel in true five-star fashion. The staff at the wellness centre are dedicated to helping guests navigate the expansive wellness offerings, which includes massages, facials and biohacking activities. The restaurant staff appear to love their work. So, although some dishes are inconsistent at times, their friendly banter and willingness to make things right overrides any problems that may come about when eating or drinking at the hotel.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms feel like cosy chalets at this Swiss hotel ( Six Senses Crans-Montana )

Not all 78 terrace rooms and suites necessarily have great views (either overlooking a car park or slopes), but you don’t really need to spend time looking outside when everything inside is so appealing. A Swiss chalet feel and design runs throughout the hotel which aims to be more sustainable, with locally hand-stitched slippers in rooms and no-single-use plastic found anywhere on the property. All rooms are controlled by a central heating system and if you are in Chalet Two it might get warm at night, so sleep with your windows open if visiting during the summer. All the rooms and suites have large bathrooms with a shower and bathtub, but if you want a good soak – go to the award-winning designer spa instead.

Food and drink

There are multiple dining options like Byakko, Ora Bar and Wild Cabin. The main restaurant, Wild Cabin, is a fun dining option offering locally-sourced ingredients. Don’t expect basic Swiss fondue or raclette here, as chef Vignoni Alvarellos hails from Argentina with experience at Spain’s El Bulli. Try dishes like the shrimp bisque spaghetti and you won’t be disappointed. Cocktails are fun and worth a sip or two – but be sure to talk to your waiter about what to get, because the menu is slightly misleading and doesn’t highlight exactly how much work goes into each drink. For example, the old-fashioned cocktail is delicious: it involves peanut-butter fat-washing and also comes with intense, salted dark chocolate . The resort has a large clientele of families with small kids and sometimes private tour groups who really like to fuel up for the day. So, be sure to grab breakfast early to avoid missing out on homemade croissants, seasonal fruit from Valais and locally-cured meats.

Facilities

open image in gallery Suspended timber dangles over the large indoor pool ( Six Senses Crans-Montana )

If you need one reason as to why you should visit Crans-Montana, it is the Six Senses wellness area and spa. There is a 24-hour gym equipped with Technogym treadmills and bikes, however, make sure to spend some time in the 2,000-square-metre Six Senses Crans-Montana Spa instead of just lifting weights. The large indoor pool is beautifully decorated with a suspended timber ceiling designed to lead you into “organic movement from the inside out” and there is also a rooftop swimming pool for summer, which is attached to an alpine garden and open-air cinema. There is a biohacking recovery lounge, alchemy bar and EarthLab on the second floor to learn more about the hotel’s sustainability offerings, which include supporting local horticulturalists and reusing frying oil from the kitchen of Wild Cabin to make scented candles.

The wellness centre also has multiple saunas, steam rooms, a cold-plunge pool, yoga room and treatment rooms for both couples and solo travellers alike.

Disability access

Accessibility bathrooms are located on all floors and near public areas and rooms are large for wheelchair access.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcome for an additional cost per night, with one pet per room allowed. There’s also pet spa services.

Check in/check out?

Check in ‌3pm‌; check out ‌12pm‌.

Family-friendly?

Children aged up to 11 stay for free in their parents' room in a day bed and their breakfast is half-price.

At a glance

open image in gallery Biohacking belts are one of many wellness activities offered ( Six Senses Crans-Montana )

Best thing: Biohacking activities, swimming in the pool or simply breathing in the mountain air from your terrace.

Perfect for: A great weekend stay for wellness and culinary enthusiasts.

Not right for: Those seeking a strictly adults-only escape, as the hotel has a family-friendly vibe throughout.

Instagram from: The hotel’s public spaces and passageways –complete with original audio of the chirping birds.

Address: Route des Téléphériques 60 3963, Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland

Phone: +41 58 806 20 20

Website: Sixsenses.com/en/hotels-resorts/europe/switzerland/crans-montana/

